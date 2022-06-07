READYWORKS HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

ReadyWorks Recognized as a Leader in Asset Management Solutions

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWorks , a leading digital platform conductor (DPC) provider, today announced it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for the 20th Annual American Business Awards® in the "Asset Management Solution" category to reduce the risk and cost of asset lifecycle management.

ReadyWorks (PRNewsfoto/ReadyWorks) (PRNewswire)

ReadyWorks' recognition in the 2022 Stevie Awards was based on how the company has transformed the way IT programs, including IT asset lifecycle management (ITALM) programs, are run. The company reduces the risk and cost of complex IT initiatives, giving organizations greater control of their hybrid IT environment while freeing up valuable staff to focus on strategic initiatives.

"The Stevie Awards reflect outstanding companies throughout the world, and we are honored to be recognized in the Business Technology industry for our success in asset management solutions," said Paul Deur, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ReadyWorks. "This award reinforces the strength of our digital platform conductor, which enables our customers to manage change to their IT environment without the risk of business disruption. It also helps them identify potential security risks and manage those risks more effectively."

Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, with more than 230 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process to select this year's winners.

Feedback from one of the judges stated, "ReadyWorks has showcased itself as a trailblazer in IT Asset Lifecycle Management." The judge noted that this is evident through ReadyWorks' vast track record of client success stories. "ReadyWorks has provided numerical data on how they have helped in process improvement and cost savings in ITALM."

Another judge was "very impressed by ReadyWorks' work in data analysis and the ITALM area," stating that the customer reviews and statistics are incredible, and these customers' successes would not be possible without ReadyWorks' management and strategy.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About ReadyWorks

ReadyWorks is a digital platform conductor (DPC), an emerging technology that leverages AI and intelligent automation to reduce the risk and cost of IT infrastructure transformation. ReadyWorks fully orchestrates complex IT infrastructure transformation programs and provides companies with a way to ensure business continuity as these programs are carried out. Unlike legacy infrastructure management tools, which create data silos and introduce risk into IT programs, ReadyWorks serves as a central command and control platform to orchestrate these tools to deliver transformational business outcomes. The platform analyzes information about the entire IT estate – endpoints, users, applications, and all their interdependencies – defines the rules for change, and uses AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation to implement those changes. ReadyWorks provides IT teams with a holistic view of the environment, how future changes will impact that environment, and how and when those changes should be made so that users and business operations are not adversely impacted. For more information, visit www.ReadyWorks.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

CONTACT:

Lumina Communications for ReadyWorks

Ryan Chin / Michael Gallo

readyworks@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReadyWorks