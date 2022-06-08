Academy of Emergency Nursing to Welcome Three Fellows in Class of 2022

The Academy of Emergency Nursing honors emergency nursing professionals who advance the specialty and the association



SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, the Emergency Nurses Association announced that the Academy of Emergency Nursing will induct three ENA members in its Class of 2022.

Founded in 2004, the Academy of Emergency Nursing was created to recognize emergency nurses who have made significant and enduring contributions to the emergency nursing specialty. Since then, AEN has inducted more than 200 emergency nurses whose body of work goes beyond being an outstanding nurse and devoted ENA member.

The 2022 Class of Academy of Emergency Nursing Fellows are:

Angela Alexander , MSN, RN, CEN, AFN-BC, SANE-A, SANE-P – North Carolina

Kevin McFarlane , MSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, TCRN – Texas

Michael Carmine Buffalo (Posthumous), DNP, RN, ACNP, ARNP, CCRN – Texas

"Being inducted into the Academy of Emergency Nursing is a career highlight for an emergency nurse," said ENA President Jenn Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "This shines a spotlight on the work these emergency nurses have done for our specialty, their patients and for ENA. I'm proud to see them become the newest Fellows of the Academy."

The 2022 Class of Fellows will be formally inducted into the Academy of Emergency Nursing during Emergency Nursing 2022 – ENA's annual conference. The inductees will be recognized during the event's Hall of Honor which is dedicated to highlighting ENA members receiving a special award or accolade. They will also be honored during a special AEN reception during the conference.

The AEN Induction ceremony provides an in-depth look at career accomplishments for inductees and officially welcomes them to the prestigious ranks of their peers in the Academy of Emergency Nursing. This year's induction ceremony will be hosted by Academy of Emergency Nursing Chairperson Nick Chmielewski, DNP, RN, CEN, CENP, NEA-BC, FAEN.

"I'm thrilled to welcome these great emergency nurses into the Academy," said Chmielewski. "The work that these nurses have accomplished thus far in their careers is deserving of such a prestigious recognition and I look forward to celebrating them come September."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

