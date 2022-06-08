Axis Communications Recognizes Remark Holdings Inc. as an Axis Technology Integration Partner

Companies Will Jointly Market AI Solutions Based Upon Remark's Smart Safety Platform (SSP)

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that it has been accepted as an Axis Technology Integration Partner. Remark's Smart Safety Platform (SSP), a leading video analytics solution, is now available with the Axis family of network and surveillance cameras with built-in deep learning processing units.

"Axis is a global market leader in surveillance and network cameras. We are pleased to have been accepted as an Axis Technology Integration Partner, recognizing the value added by our AI-powered SSP," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings.

Remark AI's SSP is built on AIoT architecture, enabling edge computing on AI boxes and servers for both on-premises and cloud-deployment solutions. Through the Technology Integration Partner Program, and by leveraging the AXIS Camera Application Platform (ACAP), Remark AI SSP's advanced deep-learning-based edge video analytic functions will be available directly on Axis Communications' upgraded camera series. Such a solution can complement Remark's current edge-computing capability and provide Axis's and Remark's customers with a better solution which includes camera-based edge AI functions, real-time processing, reduced hardware costs, and reduced storage and bandwidth requirements, thereby leading to greater flexibility and cost efficiency for large-scale deployments.

The Axis Technology Integration Partner Program is designed for partners who already have a commercially-viable application or solution in the market, or one very close to commercial launch, and which provide business and product support to their customers. In addition to extensive technical support to ensure the seamless integration of partner solutions with Axis products, partners in the program benefit from a joint go-to-market strategy, including business and marketing resources and support.

About Axis Communications, Inc.

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit its website www.axis.com

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company's corporate headquarters and U.S. operations are based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it also maintains operations in London, England and Shanghai, China. The operations of the variable interest entities that the company consolidates are headquartered in Chengdu, China with additional operations in Hangzhou. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+86) 13702108000

