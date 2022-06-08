Harmonic Breathes New Life Into Cisco GS7000 Node

Pebble DAA Device Transforms End-of-Life GS7000 Node Into Future-Ready Solution for Next-Gen Broadband

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has developed an upgrade kit that breathes new life into Cisco's end-of-life GS7000 node, transforming it into a distributed access architecture (DAA) node that supports Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) solutions for delivering next-gen broadband. As part of Harmonic's market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform family, the Pebble DAA device features a uniquely small form factor that lowers space, power and cooling costs while easily adapting to any deployment scenario.

"Following Cisco's end-of-life announcement of the GS7K node, Harmonic has stepped up to offer MSOs a path to 10G while enabling them to retain their legacy node infrastructure," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "By integrating our Pebble device into the GS7K, we empower multiple global operators to upgrade their legacy nodes to DAA architecture, rapidly increasing upstream and downstream broadband capacity in the most economical and sustainable way possible."

Leveraging Harmonic's expertise and support, integrating the Pebble DAA device with the GS7000 node is fast and simple. The upgrade can be performed efficiently in the field without needing to take down the node, replace the power supply or change the node lid. By offering turnkey solutions and supporting multiple access architectures, including PON, DAA and FMA, Harmonic increases operators' business agility, enabling them to address ever-evolving broadband requirements.

"With flexible, sustainable solutions, we can rapidly upgrade our networks," said Justin Colwell, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Technology at Charter Communications. "Leveraging Harmonic's DAA-based solutions will fuel faster, more reliable internet for our customers."

In addition to providing operators with a solution supporting the GS7000 node, Harmonic offers a seamless transition path from legacy integrated CMTS to a modern and advanced virtualized CMTS, helping them power the ultra-connected future of broadband, including high-split and symmetric 10G.

The upgrade kit will be available and in trials with leading operators by the end of this month.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers 6.1 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

