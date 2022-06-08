Waterdrop Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 15, 2022

Waterdrop Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on June 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 Hong Kong: 852-58081995 Mainland China: 4001-206115 Elite Entry Number:

8558252

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

A telephone replay will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 22, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Access Code:

4166042

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact

Waterdrop Inc.

Xiaojiao CUI

IR@shuidi-inc.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-1380-111-0739

E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

