XFL Names Lisa Feigenbaum as Senior Vice President, Ticketing

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced that Lisa Feigenbaum has joined the League as Senior Vice President, Ticketing. Feigenbaum will lead the planning and development of the XFL's ticket sales, services and operations for both the League and each of the eight team markets. She will report to Janet Duch, Chief Marketing and Content Officer.

"We are thrilled to have Lisa join our team to lead our ticketing strategy. Her experience in driving revenue through ticket sales and partnerships and industry knowledge in creating non-traditional revenue streams will be essential for the XFL as we look to build strong partnerships in the communities that our teams will call home," said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL.

In this role, Feigenbaum will develop and oversee a full suite of ticket products including season memberships, group tickets, premium and individual game tickets, while also managing pricing, packaging and retention strategies. She will be responsible for measuring the effectiveness of ticket sales and service-related technology tools as well as discovering new technologies to improve overall results. Feigenbaum and her team will work to identify key partnerships to assist in the development of new distribution opportunities to drive revenue growth. In addition, she will work closely with the League's marketing team to develop go-to-market strategies and implement all ticket sales and retention driven campaigns.

"Lisa has a deep understanding of the intricacies of the ticketing industry and her firsthand experience in helping cultivate a local team affinity will be crucial as we welcome fans into their home stadiums in 2023," Duch added. "It is a top priority for us to make XFL events accessible and affordable for all of our fans in and Lisa's experience working with professional sports teams will allow us to leverage relevant information in an impactful and value-oriented way," Duch added.

Feigenbaum joins the XFL from the Dallas Wings and the Panther City Lacrosse Club where she served as Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer for both teams, overseeing all revenue lines of business as well as leading the development of the business intelligence team. Prior to that, she spent eight years with the Sacramento Kings, most recently serving as the Vice President of Group, Premium Hospitality and Event sales. Feigenbaum is a Founding Member of Pro Sports Assembly, a community of leaders advancing diversity and inclusion in professional sports, and serves as a Board Member of The National Sports Forum. She received a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management from Springfield College.

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

