Mercer Advisors Acquires Bivin and Associates, Inc.

DENVER, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Bivin and Associates, Inc. ("Bivin"). Bivin is a respected wealth management firm headquartered in Ponca City Oklahoma, with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $130 million. Bivin was founded in 1994 by Wm. Stan Bivin, CFP®, President. Bivin's entire team will also be joining Mercer Advisors.

Bivin is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in their client relationships. They endeavor to know and understand a client's financial situation and provide the highest quality information, services, and investment advice to help clients reach their goals. Bivin believes its clients deserve the highest standard of service and are dedicated to the accumulation and preservation of retirement assets and family wealth.

Commenting on the new acquisition, Wm. Stan Bivin ("Stan"), Founder stated: "We are a full-service financial firm committed to helping people pursue their financial goals. We offer financial planning and professional investment management services to individuals and business owners. We believe our clients are better prepared to identify goals and make sound decisions by working with our investment advisory team. In searching for a new partner to help us grow and add needed scale and leverage, we looked for a partner that shared these values. After talking with David Barton, Vice Chairman and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Mercer Advisors, we knew we found the right partner that shared a high commitment to the highest quality client care. We found our new home at Mercer Advisors. The fact that we could offload onerous back-office services and add new services like in-house estate planning, tax return preparation, and corporate trustee was a huge plus. We couldn't be more excited."

David Barton who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "We were impressed with Stan and his team and saw an ideal fit with both our firms leading with financial planning. This is a perfect partnership that is accretive to both parties."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Stan and his team have built a great business, a strong team and they are a highly respected group of wealth management professionals. We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Ponca City Oklahoma and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 670 employees, and operates nationally through 60+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of March 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Corporate trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company, Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

