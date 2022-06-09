TALAM BIOTECH ANNOUNCES BRIDGE ROUND CLOSING, LEADERSHIP TEAM NAMED

Experienced Executive Team Joins Innovative Agriculture Biotech Company

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talam Biotech (formerly MicroGen Biotech), which uses microbes found in the soil to develop solutions that help agriculture protect the integrity of our food and create a more sustainable planet, today announced it has closed a successful bridge round of funding. Existing investors Fulcrum Global Capital and The Yield Lab Europe co-lead the investment for the company, which also announced its robust leadership team of industry veterans.

The new team is led by Chief Executive Officer John Chrosniak, formerly the CEO of Invaio Sciences and chief strategy officer of Corteva. He brings to the role his extensive leadership and experience with agriculture inputs and sustainability.

"Agriculture desperately needs more innovation, especially when it comes to the promise of natural technologies. Talam delivers on that promise," says Chrosniak. "Our proprietary technology is a powerful platform that harnesses the soil and its natural microbiome to solve major challenges facing our agriculture and food systems. We chose to focus our efforts initially on the problem of soil contaminants, especially heavy metals, negatively impacting the quality of major food crops."

Joining Chrosniak on the leadership team is:

Chief Financial Officer Eoin Grindley brings deep commercial finance and fundraising experience in large-scale and fast-growing entrepreneurial organizations.

Head of Research & Development Dr. Thomas Malvar has extensive experience developing agricultural biotech products with Monsanto company. Most recently he was R&D lead for Invaio Sciences.

Co-founder and Scientific Advisor Dr. David Ryan has worked in environmental biotechnology for more than 20 years with a focus on soil bioremediation and microbial metal resistance systems.

Co-founder and Scientific Advisor Dr. David Dowling is a world leading scientist in environmental and agricultural biotech research with more than 30 years of experience in phytoremediation, plant growth promotion and soil microbiology.

"We're excited to see this highly experienced executive team leading Talam into the next phase of the company's growth," says Duane Cantrell, Co-founder of Fulcrum Global Capital and Talam Biotech chairman of the board. "They are developing critical innovations that will help make our food safer, mitigate soil contaminants and increase yields."

Cantrell is joined on the board by:

John Carrigan , Investment Director, Yield Lab Europe

William Buckner , Former CEO of Noble Research Institute and CEO of Bayer Crop Science North America

Dr. Roger Beachy , Former Director of NIFA and National Academy of Science Member

John Chrosniak , Chief Executive Officer of Talam Biotech

Dr. David Ryan , Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor

With this exceptional leadership team and advisors, Talam is looking forward to advancing its innovative solutions for the benefit of farmers and consumers to address these critical needs. Talam sees significant opportunities to collaborate and develop new partnerships in its mission to help protect the integrity of our food and create a more sustainable planet.

About Talam Biotech

Talam Biotech is leading the development of microbial-based solutions that enable farmers to grower healthier, more sustainable food. The company and its team members have extensive experience in understanding the power of microbes and their capacity to sequester contaminants and remediate soil pollutants.

