WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergence Center for Policy Resolution, the leading nonprofit that convenes ideological and other opponents to bridge divides and solve intractable issues, announced today that Gregory Campbell has joined its Board of Directors.

Campbell is President and CEO of Rainmaker, Inc. , a strategic investment and advisory firm based in Dallas, Texas, and is also Managing Partner of Prosalus Capital Partners, a venture capital firm focused on healthcare. He has funded, operated, and advised ventures across a broad array of industries in the United States,[1] Latin America, and West Africa.

Campbell leverages both business and philanthropic systems to advance his passion for higher educational achievement and technology as well as of economic mobility, business ownership and other success pathways for women and people of color.

"Greg Campbell is an entrepreneur, angel investor, real estate developer, and nonprofit and community leader who http://www.rainmaker-inc.com/has dedicated his career to building and investing in organizations that are disruptive, scalable, and noble in purpose," said http://www.rainmaker-inc.com/David Eisner, President and CEO of Convergence. "As Convergence and our partners continue to wrestle with America's deep divisions and intractable issues, we are excited to tap Greg's passion, his entrepreneurial and impact-driven mindset, and his wealth of experience in strengthening organizational effectiveness, impact and scale."

Among his other philanthropic commitments, Campbell currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Methodist Health System, as well as a Board member of the Communities Foundation of Texas, the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Harlem Housing Development Corporation.

"As a country, we are forced to confront issues that continue to drive a wedge in our society," Campbell said. "Sometimes they represent true differences of opinion and often there are elements of information voids or misinterpretation. I envision Convergence playing a salient role in bridging these gaps and helping committed individuals achieve common ground and find ways to move forward. This process is essential for the continued political, social, and economic wellbeing of our country."

Campbell has held senior marketing and management positions with Pepsi-Cola, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay and CPC International. He has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Convergence is a national non-profit with locations in Washington, D.C. and the Bay Area that builds trust and bridges divides to solve critical issues and strengthen our democracy and society. Convergence Dialogues convene individuals and organizations with divergent views to understand each other, find common ground, develop groundbreaking, consensus solutions, and build unusual alliances to see those solutions enacted. Dialogues usually address critical national issues in impact focus areas, including economic opportunity, health and wellness, and democracy and society. Learn more at: https://convergencepolicy.org .

Convergence Center for Policy Resolution

