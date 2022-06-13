Britely Insurance to acquire Empire State Brokerage

SARASOTA, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britely Insurance announces today it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Empire State Brokerage Services LLC, a New York based full-service wholesale broker operating in more than 25 states with access to dozens of key insurance markets. The transaction is expected to close in July of 2022.

"We are very pleased to announce this exciting acquisition." says Greg Roper, CEO at Britely Insurance. "In addition to outstanding market access, Empire brings a team with a wealth of experience proven over decades in the complex world of commercial insurance underwriting."

"I am excited to bring my 15 years of underwriting experience and our relationships with the industry's leading domestic, admitted and non-admitted insurance companies, as well as Lloyds of London, to Britely's arsenal," says David Schepsman, President at Empire.

Britely Insurance

Britely is an insurance 3.0 platform, offering clients the best product and carrier diversity, innovative technology, and top of the line servicing. Britely encompasses personal lines, specialty commercial lines as well as small group and individual health insurance coverages. Through its subsidiary, Britely Medical Insurance Services, it also provides specialized products and services to the medical community.

For more information on Britely, please visit www.britelyinsure.com

For more information on Empire, please visit www.empirebrokerage.com

FOR BRITELY INSURANCE MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Susan Kral

susan@britelyinsure.com

View original content:

SOURCE Britely Insurance Inc.