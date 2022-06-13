CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Netflix, Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix, Inc.") (NASDAQ: NFLX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Netflix common stock or call options, or sold put options, between January 19, 2021 and April 19, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Netflix, Inc., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=28380&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Netflix, Inc. includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to, among other things, account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulties retaining customers; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis (4) as a result, the Company's financial results were being adversely affected; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 5, 2022

Aggrieved Netflix, Inc. investors only have until July 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong