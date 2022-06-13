GPARENCY Releases New Acquisition Comp Feature to Help Investors Find the Best Commercial Properties in Their Area

HOWELL, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, the nation's premier, commission-free commercial mortgage brokerage, is now providing a commercial property database at no cost to investors looking for their next big commercial investment. Since its launch two weeks ago, this new property directory has grown rapidly, already featuring over 1,000 on- and off-market listings and increasing by 75+ new listings daily. Now, GPARENCY is taking it to the next level by adding free comps to their listing database so investors can easily access the information they need.

"Our team took the time to really hear the struggles property investors are facing. We know there are still good commercial properties out there, so we're excited to help them find them at no cost," said Ira Zlotowitz, the founder and CEO of GPARENCY.

"One of the greatest values is that we're also offering comp information on these properties through Google Map technology," Zlotowitz said. "You no longer have to call someone up to get comps, that's a huge time advantage in a competitive market for property investors."

To help borrowers find the most relevant deals on the market, all listings are 100% confirmed and regularly updated with the latest info. Each listing includes the property type, address, current price, comps in the area, and the listing broker's contact info to get more details about the listing.

"We wanted to reimagine the first step to make the deal-finding process as easy as possible," said Ira Zlotowitz, founder and CEO of GPARENCY. "You can now start your day by accessing up-to-date, on- and off-market commercial property listings and comps with a single click."

GPARENCY has remained steadfast in their passion for providing equitable access for all, and they believe this new listing database is another way to show it. At no cost, property investors now have the capability to find current listings on multifamily, commercial, and industrial property deals, plus find all of the comp information to help educate them on the best financial investment opportunities.

