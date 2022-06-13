Hetland Team Affiliates with Bleakley Financial Group, Launches Bleakley Financial - Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-year industry veteran advisor Julie Hetland, CFP, ChFC, CLU, CASL and her husband Jason Hetland, MBA, CEPA have affiliated their wealth management practice with Bleakley Financial Group and established a new office in Minneapolis, MN under the name Bleakley Financial – Twin Cities.

The Twin Cities team - which includes associates Meghan Bohlke, Samantha Bettendorf and Melissa Schurhamer - operate a planning-centric wealth management practice specializing in retirement, business & estate planning for affluent families across the country.

Julie Hetland said of the new affiliation, "The decision to launch Bleakley Financial – Twin Cities was based on the evolving needs of our clients. Aligning with a group where the focus is on planning - while providing broader access to financial solutions available in the marketplace - allows us to better optimize outcomes for our clients. The vision of Bleakley, along with the advisor support model they have built, align perfectly with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice going forward."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Julie, Jason and the rest of the Bleakley Twin Cities team. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today for clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available to them through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with the group for many years to come."

Jason Hetland added, "The decision to change firms was not made quickly or lightly. Our team's sole commitment has been to help clients achieve their long-term financial security goals by acting as a fiduciary and delivering the best advice and recommendations available. After thoroughly evaluating several different firms, we selected Bleakley Financial because of their deep bench of talented resources, their innovative technology offerings to support clients and advisors and their expansive advisor platform that will allow us to deliver enhanced financial, estate and tax planning along with flexible investment solutions."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "Julie, Jason and the team share our core values around client service, a robust planning process and pro-active client engagement. With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors like Julie to execute on their ambitious business goals, while being more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client. We're thrilled to partner with Julie, Jason and the Twin Cities team and stand ready to support their future growth."

Advisors associated with Bleakley Financial Group may be: (1) registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, (2) registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group; or (3) solely investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group, and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, a registered investment adviser and separate entity from LPL Financial.

Julie Hetland is solely an investment advisor representative of Bleakley Financial Group and not affiliated with LPL Financial.

