Inpixon Joins SAP® Partner Program, Offering Location Intelligence for Advanced RTLS-Enabled Industrial Automation

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that INTRANAV, an Inpixon company, joined SAP's partner program as an SAP® PartnerEdge® – Build member. SAP is a market leader in enterprise application software.

The SAP partner program allows INTRANAV to share its extensive intellectual property portfolio and to market its smart factory, smart warehouse, and digital supply chain solutions to SAP's 440,000 customers worldwide. Program membership, among other benefits, allows Inpixon to offer its solutions through the SAP Store.

Andreas Radix, EVP, IIoT at Inpixon, commented, "Companies can benefit from location-based automation of system bookings, control and acceleration of warehouse processes from inbound to outbound, synchronization of production cycles, and control of transport conditions and shipments for resilient supply chain management, as well as target-performance comparison of lead times. Together with our enterprise hybrid-cloud integrations for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, we deliver real-time location system (RTLS) cloud solutions to our customers to fulfill their requirements for a strategic RTLS framework that optimizes industrial enterprise business processes for Industry 4.0."

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

