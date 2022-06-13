Sharecare earns 19 Digital Health Awards in spring 2022 competition

Honors reflect the breadth, depth, and quality of Sharecare's proprietary content to address critical issues including mental health and health equity

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its recognition in the Spring 2022 Digital Health Awards across 19 categories. The Health Information Resource Center's semiannual Digital Health Awards recognize the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

The comprehensive Sharecare platform serves as a digital "front door" to its award-winning content, programs, and resources that are designed to help people manage and improve their health. Among those recognized in this year's competition are Sharecare's digital therapeutics for stress and anxiety management – including both Unwinding Anxiety and Unwinding by Sharecare's financial stress mini-master class developed in partnership with Mint – as well as several articles and videos created to inspire and inform people about managing their health.

The Digital Health Awards also honored web-based extensions of Sharecare's platform including interactive tools in its online chronic disease education centers for conditions like depression and heart failure as well as Sharecare's social media channels and content. Other digital resources from the company to empower clinical researchers as well as community and civic leaders to advance health and well-being initiatives inclusively were among this year's award winners.

"These wins reflect the breadth, depth, and quality of the proprietary content that power our offerings and is a key differentiator driving engagement with our virtual care platform, enabling us to support our members throughout their health journeys," said Laura Klein, executive vice president and head of life sciences at Sharecare. "We deliver a wealth of best-in-class resources and expertise that meet people's needs across diagnosed conditions, individual health goals, education and inspiration, and beyond; and we are proud to celebrate not only the industry's recognition of this work, but also its positive impact on the millions of lives we touch today."

To explore more award-winning content, programs, and resources from Sharecare, visit sharecare.com or download the app for iOS and Android.

