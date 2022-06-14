MOET HENNESSY APPOINTS A NEW VP COMMUNICATION

PARIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce Jean-Martial Ribes' appointment as VP Communication for Moët Hennessy, effective mid-June 2022. He will report to Philippe Schaus, Chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy, and be a member of the Moët Hennessy Leadership Team.

In his new role at Moët Hennessy, Jean-Martial will take over direct leadership of the central Communications & Events team, currently managed by Anne-Catherine Grimal, as well as the functional leadership for the entire Communications leaders at our Maisons and in our Regions and Markets.

"I am happy to welcome Jean-Martial to Moët Hennessy. He will help pursue our mission to craft exceptional experiences and communication strategies for Moët Hennessy and our twenty-five Maisons throughout the world. I would also like to thank Anne-Catherine for all these years, particularly for imagining and executing exceptional events which left indelible memories for our own teams, partners and customers alike", stated Philippe Schaus as he announced this appointment.

Jean-Martial has a 30-year track record in building and managing high performing and profitable communication operations in high-end sectors. Jean-Martial graduated in Political Sciences and Marketing from Clark University in Massachusetts, as well as in Marketing from the KANSAI GAIDAI University in Japan. He then moved to the US, taking over successive leadership roles at international communication agencies, notably at Ketchum where he was VP of Europe Global Operations.

An expert in Corporate, Lifestyle and Crisis Communications, Jean-Martial has been Managing Director Communication for the Paris Saint-Germain since 2014 as well as Director of Communication for Qatar Sport investments.

Anne-Catherine Grimal, after 25 years at Moët Hennessy and LVMH, has decided to retire, and move to a freelance communication consulting role, in which she will continue to support Moët Hennessy in different missions.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of LVMH, regroups twenty-five Maisons, recognized internationally for the richness of their terroirs, the quality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. For many years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together.

Ao Yun, Arbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcán de mi Tierra, Woodinville.

