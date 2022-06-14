Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Piscataway, New Jersey Company

Sciens welcomes Absolute Protective Systems to it portfolio of companies, expanding its capabilities footprint in the northeast U.S. region.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") announced it has added to its growing North America group of companies Absolute Protective Systems ("Absolute") based in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Sciens Building Solutions logo (PRNewswire)

Sciens' presence in the northeast market is already well-established with its Philadelphia-area Division, Electronic Security Solutions, which Absolute will partner closely with on customer relationships and cross-collaboration projects. Since 1978, Absolute has been offering a full range of fire sprinklers, fire and security alarm systems, suppression systems, access control, CCTV, and monitoring systems, along with a highly skilled team of fire and security integration experts.

"Absolute is pleased to join Sciens to continue our growth and success by working alongside its experienced leadership team and leveraging the investments they will provide to support our common goals," said Glenn Pascullo, Absolute's General Manager. "Sciens' mission to expand across the United States and serve customers locally, regionally, and nationally is well-aligned with Absolute's direction and we look forward to accomplishing even more growth together."

Absolute's important work spans across several sectors, including industrial manufacturing facilities, retail properties, commercial office space, multi-dwelling units, hotels, and restaurants.

"Since recently surpassing 1,000 Sciens employees nationwide and now welcoming the talented Absolute team, Sciens remains focused on organic growth and finding elite companies to join our rapidly growing North American platform," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "We continue to integrate quality companies like Absolute, while remaining focused on stellar customer service and top-notch industry expertise."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for alarm, sprinkler, suppression, and security systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Absolute Protective Systems

Established in 1978 by Paul Smoley, Absolute Protective Systems, Inc. has served the New Jersey market and surrounding areas ever since. The company designs, sells, installs, inspects, and maintains integrated solutions customized for each client. To this day Absolute offers a full range of fire extinguishers, fire sprinklers, fire and security alarm systems, access control, CCTV, and monitoring systems. For more information, please visit: https://absps.com/.

