HillDay Name Roger Harris VP to Lead Supplier Diversity, Compliance & Workforce Development

HOUSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HillDay taps small business development industry veteran Roger Harris as its HillDay Industries, Inc. vice president to lead its supplier diversity, contract compliance, workforce development, and business development services for its clients.

"We are pleased to have Roger join the HillDay team. He is a dynamic and respected member of the supplier diversity and compliance community who brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track-record of strengthening the services we provide to our clients and the small business industry. He has helped small businesses grow and meet the stringent compliance requirements of the private and public sectors," said HillDay President and CEO Argentina M. James.

Harris has a 30-year career dedicated to small business development, outreach, and compliance services for public agencies and private businesses. As the External Affairs Manager for the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity (OBO), Harris helped OBO significantly increase the number of certified minority-owned, women-owned, small, and disadvantaged business enterprises (MWSDBE), and led educational and outreach initiatives for 2,200 certified firms. Harris led the start-up of the Houston MBDA Business Center operated by Houston Community College. This organization is funded by the United States Department of Commerce to help minority-owned enterprises have increased access to contracts, capital, and global markets. Under his leadership, the Center was able to achieve an outstanding rating in its first year of operation. Harris also managed Business Development efforts for Turner Construction Company. Prior to joining HillDay, Harris led Houston First Corporation's award-winning Supplier Diversity and Compliance program as its Development Specialist Manager.

"The Greater Houston area is a dynamic and growing market with billions of dollars in business opportunities for adept small businesses. My focus has been to match small businesses opportunities, build capacity to help them meet the demands placed on businesses, especially those operating in the public sector," said Harris. "I am looking forward to leading and growing HillDay's talented team as we manage our owner's representative, construction-management-at-risk (CMAR), and prime contractor clients with their supplier diversity, contract compliance, and workforce development needs.

Harris holds a Bachelor of Business Administration-Finance degree from the University of Houston-Downtown and is a NASBITE International certified global business professional. He serves on the board of Lone Star State Capital Corporation, is the NAACP Houston Branch Economic Development chair, and an American Leadership Fellow.

About HillDay

HillDay Public Relations, Inc. "HillDay" is an independent Houston-based full-service public relations and advertising consulting agency. Through its subsidiary dba HillDay Industries, Inc., HillDay provides supplier diversity, contract compliance, workforce development services and program management services. Since 2010, HillDay has been steering decisions that help its clients reach their strategic business objectives and desired results. HillDay's proven track-record includes the delivery of award-winning services and programs for public involvement, communications, creative services, supplier diversity, contract compliance, and workforce development for projects with a combined value of $19 billion.

