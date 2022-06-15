InnoPhase And Ingenic Create A Paradigm Shift By Enabling Video And AI For Wireless Battery-Based IoT Devices

The Talaria TWO ultra-lower power Wi-Fi + BLE modules and Ingenic's T31 video processor set a record for low power consumption, providing an integrated solution for power-sensitive edge vision applications

SAN DIEGO and HAIDIAN BEIJING, China, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoPhase , a fabless semiconductor company, specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions, and Ingenic Semiconductor Co Ltd. ("Ingenic") (SHE: 300223), a leader in microprocessors and CPU technologies, announces a partnership to jointly market vision systems based on the industry-leading T31 Video Processor and the Talaria TWO™ INP101x ultra-low-power Wi-Fi + BLE wireless modules. Ingenic successfully qualified the INP101x series of Wi-Fi + BLE modules, adding it to its list of approved vendors.

InnoPhase's new Smart Video application development kit integrates the two components creating an ultra-low-power wireless camera platform. Products are in development with several ODM/OEM manufacturers.

InnoPhase Smart Video Application Development Kit Ultra-Low Power Wi-Fi plus Ingenic AI Video Processor (PRNewswire)

Create "smarter" security cameras, baby monitors, access control and identity verification with Vison as a Sensor ADK

The partnership enhances "Vison as a Sensor" applications by enabling flexibility and freedom of placement through an extremely low power, completely wire-free solution. The combination of battery-based video, Wi-Fi cloud connectivity, and AI processing will create new innovative applications and services. Baby monitors, security cameras, video doorbells, access control, and identity verification will benefit from the new vision solution that exceeds battery lifetime and performance expectations.

"The remarkable power efficiency of InnoPhase's wireless modules combined with Ingenic's industry-leading T31 video processor will truly be a game-changer for our joint customers," said Wiren Perera, Vice President and the General Manager of IoT Business Unit at InnoPhase. "Ingenic's processors support sophisticated Artificial Intelligence deep models for object detection. The power saved by our wireless modules is put to excellent use by these models."

T31 (H.265+AI) Video Processor

The T31 Smart Video Application Processor is designed for video devices like mobile cameras, security surveys, video and voice communication, and video analysis. The SoC features an innovative architecture to fulfill high-performance computing and high-quality image and video encoding requirements addressed by video devices.

Talaria TWO Wi-Fi + BLE Platform

The Talaria TWO platform offers the industry's lowest-power solution to support single-band (2.4GHz) 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 (including long-range options) wireless standards. Its exceptionally low, always-connected current (57µA @ DTIM10), enables a new class of battery-powered, direct-to-cloud devices for IoT markets such as smart home and surveillance, asset trackers, smart buildings, and industrial equipment maintenance.

To learn more or schedule a demonstration contact sales@innophaseinc.com.

About Ingenic:

Founded in 2005, Ingenic is the foremost champion of microprocessors designed in China. Ingenic went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in May 2011.

The Ingenic business is based on innovative CPU technologies. The XBurst CPU core, which was self-made by Ingenic, has a unique micro architecture and is one of the most power-efficient and cost-efficient SoC products in the world. Ever since 2007, when the XBurst was released, Ingenic SoC products based on these CPU cores have been popular with electronic products such as biometric identification devices, education electronics, multimedia players, e-books, tablets, etc.

For more information visit Ingenic.com.cn.

About InnoPhase

InnoPhase, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company specializing in extreme low-power wireless IoT solutions. It developed the award-winning, Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset with the world's lowest power Wi-Fi radio using a unique, programmable digital polar radio architecture. Customers are using it to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing battery-based IoT market. For more information visit innophaseinc.com .

Media Contact:

Linda Ferguson

Marketing Communications Director, InnoPhase

1+503-869-5827

lferguson@innophaseinc.com

www.innophaseinc.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InnoPhase