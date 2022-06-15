PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC DISEASE ON CAPITOL HILL TODAY APPEALING FOR ACCESSIBLE AND AFFORDABLE HEALTH CARE

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients with chronic and life-threatening illnesses and caregivers from across the nation are in Washington today at the Patients Rising Now "We the Patients" Fly-In. Patients and caregivers are meeting with policymakers to appeal for increased transparency in health care and affordability of treatments.

"Patients with chronic disease shoulder the daily burden of outdated health policies," said Terry Wilcox

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall kicked off the event with opening remarks to the delegation of more than 60 patient advocates. The group is participating in panel discussions on Capitol Hill regarding issues such as biosimilar development and insurance benefit design, then meeting in small groups with lawmakers to share their personal stories on navigating the complex health care system as a patient with chronic illness.

Patients are asking for support for the following policy priorities that will improve access to care:

Safe Step Act of 2021 (H.R. 2163/S. 464) would ensure safe and efficient access to the best treatments for patients , allowing patients to receive treatments recommended by the doctor and preventing non-medical based switching of medications by insurers.

The BENEFIT Act of 2021 (H.R. 4472/S. 373) would enhance transparency and accountability at the Food and Drug Administration by requiring proof of patient input in risk/benefit assesments of treatments.

The Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act of 2021 (H.R. 3173/S. 3018) would prioritize patient access to care by streamlining prior authorization processes.

Food and Drug Amendments of 2022 (H.R.7667) would facilitate efficient testing and lower costs of life-saving drugs.

Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2022 (S.4293) would hold drug supply chain middlemen responsible for practices that raise the cost of pharmaceuticals.

HELP Copays Act (H.R.5801) would lower out of pocket costs for patients.

Protecting Health Care for All Patients Act of 2022 (H.R. 7634) would eliminate the use of discriminatory health metrics in federal programs.

"More than half of adults in the U.S. are chronically ill and shoulder the daily effects of outdated health policies. They are now looking to Congress for change," said Terry Wilcox, Executive Director of Patients Rising Now. "Patients are struggling to afford enormous out-of-pocket costs, navigate bureaucratic and confusing insurance processes and access necessary treatments. They are tired of not being at the table during policy decision making, so we're going directly to legislators to make positive change happen."

The fly-in opened in Washington with an event featuring health policy discussion panels and roundtable conversations on policy issues including the ongoing FDA user-fee amendment reauthorization, transparency in the drug supply chain, and accelerated availability of life-saving treatments. Patients Rising Now Advocacy Master Class graduates were also honored at the event. The fourth graduating class of patients immersed themselves in a 15-week course to learn legislative policy and become delegates for patients with chronic illness.

