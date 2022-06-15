SymphonyAI Expands Executive Team with Chief Information Officer

Ex-Google leader Bill Bragg will advance the IT capabilities powering SymphonyAI's vertical enterprise AI businesses, accelerating the company's continued rapid growth and customers' productivity gains

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that Bill Bragg has joined the company as chief information officer.

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company that drives rapid value through high-impact use cases in targeted industries. SymphonyAI applications add substantial economic value by transforming existing business processes and enabling unprecedented insights and innovation. SymphonyAI is on a rapid growth trajectory, with more than 1,400 customers in vertical sectors including financial services, retail, CPG, manufacturing, media, public sector, and IT.

"SymphonyAI is an inspiring company, unlocking the promise of AI to boost worker productivity. Over the past decade, enterprises have been moving to the cloud, which has brought great efficiency gains. But productivity has been stuck because the work has fundamentally stayed the same. AI unlocks productivity because it fundamentally changes what workers spend their time on and gives them the insights and execution path to the highest value," said Bragg. "SymphonyAI is core to this because our AI SaaS solves real business problems in people's work. The model for success developed here, proven across many use cases and sectors, provides a rewarding mission for my team."

As CIO, Bragg is responsible for driving SymphonyAI's corporate information technology strategy and oversees all IT and information security. He brings a track record of creating best-in-class IT organizations that focus on agility, sustainable growth, and resilience.

Bragg is joining SymphonyAI from Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), where he was head of Fitbit corporate IT and successfully led employee productivity integration and migration. Previously, he was vice president of IT infrastructure at Riverbed Technology (NASDAQ: RVBD) and the first customer of Riverbed's business performance management software. Bragg spent 14 years at Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in various IT and engineering operations roles. He has led transformative initiatives through global teams, building and operating programs worldwide, including in India, China, and Europe.

"The technology infrastructure underpinning SymphonyAI drives success for our customers and our internal teams. With our applications, we are augmenting the enterprise worker with AI," said SymphonyAI CEO Sanjay Dhawan. "Our data operations, technology stack, and applications deliver fast and concrete value to our customers in every industry and change how effective workers can be. Bill's experience in managing and building the IT to power our kind of growth, and the growth of our customers, is essential."

Bragg's appointment follows SymphonyAI's executive announcements of Sanjay Dhawan as CEO in January, Jennifer Trzepacz as chief people officer in February, and Wayne Kimber as CFO and Vijay Raghavendra as CTO in December 2021.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown to 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

