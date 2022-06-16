H&M ACHIEVES CRADLE TO CRADLE CERTIFIED® GOLD FOR NEWBORN COLLECTION

Each piece is 100% biodegradable and can be given a new life after cherished and outgrown

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their circularity journey, H&M's latest newborn collection is Cradle to Cradle Certified® at the Gold level. The Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard is one of the world's most trusted science-based frameworks for designing and manufacturing safer and more circular products. The collection will be available exclusively at HM.com on June 16th.

To achieve Cradle to Cradle certification, each product in the collection was assessed across five categories of sustainability performance in accordance with the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard. These include: material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness.

To earn the certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, H&M worked closely with supply chain partners to ensure each product was created using materials free from chemicals harmful to humans and the environment, and designed without plastic or metal trims. The items are manufactured using 100% recycled water and renewable energy. Each piece is 100% biodegradable, including the printing pigments, ensuring the entire collection can be composted once it has been cherished, passed along and completely worn out after years of use. Pieces are fully compostable in a home compost.

The clothing and accessories featured in the collection are made from 100% organic cotton and feature "room to grow" details, such as adjustable waistbands and cuffs. The 12-piece collection features a spring-like look and feel with tie-wrap long-sleeve tops, bottoms, jackets, hats, and blankets featured in a color palette of warm oat melange, light sage green, soft yellow, tangerine and dusty rose.

"Achieving Cradle to Cradle Certified at the Gold level for this newborn collection helps assure new parents that the items aren't just comfortable and timeless; they are also as sustainable as they are adorable. We are proud to have achieved one of the highest levels of certification, and to share our sustainability progress with our customers," says Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Kidswear Design at H&M.

The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute awards certifications on the basis of ascending achievement levels (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum) based upon a product's performance in each of the five certification categories.

