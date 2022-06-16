Hollister Incorporated Drives Future of Ostomy Care and Continence Care with People-First Innovation

Recently Announced 2022 U.S. Contract Wins Reinforce Focus on Quality of Life and Dignity

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, a global medical products company, recently announced a new contract for Hollister ostomy care products, along with a renewal of its contract for the company's portfolio of continence care products. These significant announcements bring trusted Hollister medical products to American Medical Association member hospitals and health systems across the United States, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to high-quality care and innovation focused on people with ostomies and those who use intermittent catheters.

"People who use intermittent catheters often use multiple catheters per day, and people with an ostomy use ostomy products around the clock," said Casey Haan, Hollister General Manager, United States. "Offering high-quality medical products for these very personal conditions is how we demonstrate our commitment to human dignity and people-centric care, and each contract we sign is an opportunity for us to deliver further on that commitment. We look forward to working with our GPO partners, along with other healthcare organizations, in helping make life more rewarding for those who use our products and services."

At Hollister Incorporated, people who use ostomy and continence care products are at the forefront of everything the company does. Listening and responding to people's needs is what fuels the company's Research and Development, which is focused on products and solutions that empower dignity and improve quality of life.

In ostomy care, maintaining the health of the skin around a person's stoma is vital for comfort and quality of life; maintaining skin health also potentially reduces a person's follow-up care that could involve additional medical costs. Hollister has pioneered an industry leading focus on peristomal skin health, with a study confirming that the CeraPlus™ skin barrier* was more effective at protecting skin from multiple barrier changes as compared to other products.1 The study demonstrated that participants who used the Hollister CeraPlus skin barriers were less likely to suffer from issues with the skin around their stoma. Additionally, another study showed that using the CeraPlus skin barrier helped resolve the skin issue if they occur (53 percent for those using CeraPlus skin barrier versus 29 percent for those who did not). 2 The CeraPlus™ Portfolio is the only advanced line of ostomy products in the U.S. infused with ceramide that protects skin from day one.3

In continence care and urology, Hollister product innovations focus on minimizing the risk of infection while enabling people to lead rewarding and dignified lives. The company's VaPro™ intermittent catheters provide 100 percent "no-touch protection," with an innovative, protective tip and sleeve4 that have been shown in independent studies to reduce the transmission of uropathogens that may cause Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).4

Another continence care product – designed specifically for women – is the new Infyna Chic™ intermittent catheter. This advanced catheter offers a unique and innovative combination of modern design, color, performance and discretion.5

Hollister pairs its drive for people-first innovation with its longstanding support of organizations like Girls with Guts, the United Spinal Association and the United Ostomy Associations of America, where communities can discuss advocacy strategies and mental health resources peer-to-peer. Hollister also partners with leading Adapted Athletics programs at the University of Alabama and San Diego State University.

"Last year we celebrated the 100th anniversary of our parent company, The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc.," said Haan. "We are making a difference in people's lives in every corner of the world today, but it is the future that energizes and inspires us – a future where Hollister Incorporated will continue to prioritize human dignity and drive product innovation."

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Critical Care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. The company's global headquarters are located in Libertyville, Illinois, forty miles north of downtown Chicago, and Hollister has manufacturing and distribution facilities on three continents, marketing and selling its products in nearly 80 countries worldwide. As a wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc. (JDS Inc.), Hollister is guided by the shared Mission of JDS Inc. – to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use the company's products and services.

References

