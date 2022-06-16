Krystal Klean Announces Acquisition of Window Cleaning Experts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Klean, the Southeast's leading building care company, announced the finalization of an acquisition of Window Cleaning Experts of Largo, Florida. Krystal Klean is part of the United State's leading building care organization - a division of FLEETWASH.

Krystal Klean has grown since 2001 from a small family-owned business in Jacksonville to serve more than 12,000 customers throughout the Southeastern United States before being acquired by FLEETWASH. Today the company offers a range of services including painting, waterproofing, high-dusting, pressure washing, and window cleaning.

"We are excited to join forces with Krystal Klean. This will allow us to scale and better serve our customers with additional services", said Tom Cruickshank, Window Cleaning Expert's founder.

Tom founded the company in 1979 and grew it into the the Tampa area's #1 window cleaning company with more than 6,000 customers.

"If you have a cleaning or coating business with annual revenues between $2M and $200M we'd like to talk", said Mr. Morgan. "Come join the Krystal Klean and FLEETWASH family."

About Krystal Klean

Krystal Klean is the Southeast United States leading building care company. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Krystal Klean offers a full range of painting, pressure washing, sealing and coating, window cleaning, and waterproofing services. With more than 125 team members and a fleet of specialized equipment, Krystal Klean is equipped to service any type of building. For more information visit https://www.krystalklean.com .

About Window Cleaning Experts

Window Cleaning Experts is the Tampa area's leading window cleaning company. Founded in 1979 the company serves 6,000 customers. For more information visit https://www.windowcleaningexperts.com .

