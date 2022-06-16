Lumigo expands its serverless observability platform to support any modern cloud application

The platform helps companies navigate the complexities of highly dynamic and distributed cloud applications with confidence

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumigo , the modern cloud application observability platform, announced today the extension of its core product to support containers and Kubernetes. Lumigo now offers complete end-to-end observability covering the full spectrum of cloud services used in modern applications, from AWS Lambda to serverless services like DynamoDB to containers.

Modern cloud applications are primarily built using microservices, with many core services neither coded nor controlled by the app developers, but rather fully managed by cloud providers or third parties. With this architecture, a single user request usually spans many different services. Understanding the full path of a request, or debugging why one failed, is dependent on distributed tracing — correlating the executions from a request so that a single continuous path can be followed across services.

Lumigo developed best-in-breed distributed tracing algorithms to contend with highly distributed serverless applications. The same technology can now be utilized to monitor and trace applications built on containers or Kubernetes. "Observability solutions that aren't built from the ground up for modern cloud environments struggle to deal with today's highly distributed applications," said Erez Berkner, Lumigo's CEO and co-founder. "Lumigo is the first solution to ensure you always get a unified end-to-end story of the request, even across asynchronous managed services, for example AWS Step Functions or EventBridge."

In most modern environments, Lumigo's solution can be deployed without any code changes. This enables the correlation of executions across fully managed services, where app developers don't have the ability to deploy an agent, alter the code or change the API. Lumigo's team, who have deep expertise in cybersecurity, opted for an approach inspired by this domain. It utilizes existing information (raw data, calculated metadata and additional signals from the dataflow of the services) to generate "virtual unique identifiers" which are used for the correlation of executions. The typical method of propagating trace context fails with cloud managed services, like S3 buckets, whose code or APIs cannot be modified.

"Developers prefer to focus on building their unique app logic and not reinvent the wheel," said Aviad Mor, CTO of Lumigo. "In the past, fully managed services were mostly found at the edge of a request, like when using Stripe for managed payments. It's now common for multiple managed services to be at the core of nearly every request, as is the case with apps that use the managed database DynamoDB. Inadequate observability solutions leave developers attempting to manually piece together four or five separate parts of a request, costing precious time during critical production issues. With Lumigo, you go from an alert to debugging the error in a single click, and can reliably follow the request upstream to get to the root cause, cutting resolution time from hours to minutes."

About Lumigo:

Lumigo is an observability platform for modern cloud applications that uses automated distributed tracing to allow developers to quickly navigate to the root cause of issues with visual debugging, resolve performance bottlenecks with a clear breakdown of each component's execution duration, and receive notifications on issues before they impact the business with smart alerts. Lumigo specializes in connecting the dots to present an end-to-end view across the full spectrum of modern cloud services, including Amazon DynamoDB, API Gateway, Step Functions, Lambda, Fargate, ECS, EventBridge, S3, Kinesys and many more. The platform is used by hundreds of leading companies, including Medtronic, Sonos and Vimeo. Lumigo has raised $37 million in funding to date.

