Veriff and Trustpilot Partner to Enhance Online Trust for Global Review Platform

Trustpilot leverages Veriff's identity verification capabilities to seamlessly verify online consumer reviewer profiles

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced its partnership with Trustpilot , a global online reviews platform, to offer identity verification services to online consumer reviewers and to build an extra layer of trust within the community. Trustpilot has already verified more than 50,000 consumers on its platform within the first months of its collaboration with Veriff.

Trustpilot connects consumers with businesses, helping consumers shop with confidence, and letting businesses collect and engage with real time feedback on the services they provide. Veriff gives reviewers the option to quickly, securely and seamlessly verify their identity. This assures other consumers they are real people, providing another 'trust signal' for those visitors to the platform.

Carolyn Jameson, Chief Trust Officer at Trustpilot, said: "Reviews play a vital role when consumers use and buy services and products, especially online - which is why it's crucial that people can trust what they see on our platform. Consumers within our own Trustpilot community have also voiced to us that given the level of concern about knowing who to trust online, they would be happy to provide reassurance for others by confirming their identity. This led us to introduce this option, which demonstrates that the review is from a real person, and as such provides another valuable trust signal to those looking at reviews. "

Veriff empowers organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. Its identity verification platform can analyze more than 10,000 variations of government-issued IDs from over 190 countries in 45 different languages via machine learning and its intelligent decision engine.

"In today's digital world, online trust is fragile and digital fraud rates continue to rise. The rapid move towards digitization over the past couple of years has fundamentally changed the ways businesses and consumers interact online," said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. "At Veriff, we are committed to building infrastructure for trust online, and are thrilled to partner with Trustpilot to provide consumers with our identity verification capabilities as part of our shared vision for increasing online trust and transparency.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot was founded in 2007 with a vision to create an independent currency of trust. A digital platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster trust and inspire collaboration. Trustpilot is free to use, open to everybody, and built on transparency. Trustpilot hosts reviews to help consumers shop with confidence and deliver rich insights to help businesses improve the experience they offer. Over 167 million consumer reviews of businesses and products of over 714,000 domains have been posted on Trustpilot, and those numbers are growing by more than one review per second. Trustpilot has over 850 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in London, Edinburgh, New York, Denver, Melbourne, Berlin, Vilnius, Milan, and Amsterdam.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. With the largest document specimen database on the market, Veriff's intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. Veriff's clients include Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Starship, Uphold, Wise, Trustpilot and others. Veriff's latest $100 million investment round brings its total funding to $200M and its valuation to $1.5B. Veriff's investors include Tiger Capital, Alkeon, IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, Nordic Ninja and others. With teams in the U.S., UK, Spain and Estonia, Veriff employs over 500 people from 56 different nationalities. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com .

