Wendy's and Tiger Pistol Partnership Sets the New Standard for Collaborative Advertising in the QSR Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, announced today a partnership with The Wendy's Company, the global quick service restaurant, to power its national-to-local social advertising programs.

According to Kristin Tormey, Manager, Social Media & Gaming at The Wendy's Company, "The new partnership between Wendy's® and Tiger Pistol is an important step forward for our local advertising strategy. Tiger Pistol strengthens the level of collaboration between Wendy's, our regional agencies, and our restaurants, enabling high-performing social advertising at the community level."

"From the moment we first connected with the team at Wendy's, I knew there was an amazing opportunity for our companies to partner, and in doing so, set the new standard for social advertising in the QSR industry," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Wendy's incredibly smart and sophisticated strategy requires a versatile technology platform to bring it to life. Tiger Pistol's laser focus on national-to-local advertising and recent advancements in support of the franchise business model make us the ideal partner for Wendy's."

Wendy's sought a dedicated Meta innovation partner who could help transform their local strategy, affording the brand the flexibility to advertise by region, DMA, at the restaurant-level, or through combined targeting. Tiger Pistol works with Wendy's social team to create brand-approved templated campaigns that can be easily deployed through Wendy's local agency teams. On the flip side, local teams can now better collaborate with Wendy's national team through Tiger Pistol's Workflow Approval Engine, which enables agencies to submit local imagery and messaging for rapid brand approval, ensuring compliance. To superpower Wendy's local social ads, Tiger Pistol integrates its platform with Wendy's Yext local listing profiles. This integration creates a single source of truth for local store data that can be automatically applied as ad overlays highlighting unique restaurant attributes.

"After an extensive review of the social AdTech landscape, we are incredibly excited to have selected Tiger Pistol as our local advertising partner," said Lauren Morton, Sr. Specialist, Social Media at The Wendy's Company. "Their focus on simplifying the national-to-local advertising process is incredibly important to the success of our local programs, and their innovations, thought leadership, and deep relationship with Meta are simply unmatched."

Tiger Pistol connects brands to each unique franchise location with an intuitive, self-service advertising platform that drives new customers through the power of social advertising. Franchisees, or their agency partners, choose from a library of brand-built ads that cater to their individual business goals, from recruitment to traffic to promotional offers. For multi-location franchise owners and agencies, Tiger Pistol's campaign editor centralizes all campaigns into an optimized workflow, making multiple campaign creation, including complex funding models, easy. A single user can fund individual store-level campaigns or pay in aggregate across hundreds of their store locations in a single click. Learn more about the Tiger Pistol Collaborative Advertising Platform™ .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, or agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Meta (formerly Facebook) Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 700,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

