HI MARLEY NAMED TO THE 2022 CB INSIGHTS INSURTECH 50 LIST OF MOST INNOVATIVE INSURTECH STARTUPS

BOSTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only digital collaboration platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced the company has been named to CB Insights' inaugural Insurtech 50 list of Most Innovative Insurtech Startups. The list is a collection of the 50 most promising private insurtech companies across the globe.

Using the CB Insights platform, the research team picked these 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 2,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

The Hi Marley Insurance Cloud makes it simple for insurance carriers to seamlessly communicate with policyholders. The intelligent platform automatically captures SMS conversations, documents, and important media into a single claim file to ensure all information is secure and up to date. The data captured in texting conversations provides valuable insight into the customer experience, employees' approach, and overall team performance. By providing a smart platform purpose-built for the insurance industry, inside of which the entire ecosystem of service providers can communicate, carriers delight customers, achieve faster time to resolution, and see financial results.

"The companies in our inaugural Insurtech 50 have built and harnessed new technologies to improve all aspects of the insurance value chain, from customer acquisition to underwriting and claims for a variety of different insurance products," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Together they are accelerating innovation across an industry that directly impacts human health and well-being."

"Hi Marley empowers insurers with the capabilities they need to differentiate themselves and thrive in a competitive market. Our communication and collaboration platform seamlessly connects policyholders to the entire insurance ecosystem, reduces cycle times and ultimately helps carriers in their quest to protect people, simply," said Mike Greene, CEO and Co-founder, Hi Marley. "We're proud to be recognized by CB Insights and join the others on this list of highly innovative companies."

2022 Insurtech 50 Investment Highlights:

Global representation : This year's winners represent ten different countries across the globe. Thirty-one of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The United Kingdom came in second with five winners, followed closely by France with four winners and India with three. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year's list include Germany , the Netherlands , Switzerland , Singapore , Chile , and Australia .

Early-stage Innovation : Fourteen of the winners are Series A or Series B companies with promising product ideas, from accelerating claims management to creating parametric insurance for climate change-related perils.

Unicorns: This year's list includes twenty : This year's list includes twenty unicorns with a $1B+ valuation.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry-leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise – fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

