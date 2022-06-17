Mark Claster elected Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Trustee

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, 2022, the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees elected Mark L. Claster to the private, not-for-profit institution's governing body. Claster is the Founder and Managing Partner of Carl Marks Advisors and the President of Carl Marks Securities. He is a trustee of Northwell Health and is the immediate past Chairman.

"Mark Claster's deep experience serving and chairing boards and working with leading healthcare organizations will be invaluable to the CSHL Board of Trustees," said CSHL Board Chair Marilyn Simons, Ph.D. He currently serves as a Special Advisor to Northwell Health and its CEO and is also a Board Director at Mather Hospital.

CSHL and Northwell Health initiated a long-term affiliation agreement in April 2015 to accelerate the benefits of cancer research to patients. With a focus on improving cancer diagnostics and therapies, the affiliation has also launched new education initiatives for medical students, residents, fellows, and physician-scientists.

Claster has extensive experience as a financial professional, restructuring advisor, debt and equity capital raiser, and communicator to stakeholders. He was President of Carl Marks & Co., a diversified merchant bank founded in 1925. During his tenure, Carl Marks expanded from a securities trading and small private equity business into a multi-faceted financial services firm with interests across real estate, advisory, and additional investment affiliates. Mr. Claster founded one of those affiliates, Carl Marks Advisors (CMA), and currently leads its work overall, in restructuring and in healthcare.

CSHL is a "public charity" under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS. The officers of its governing body, the CSHL Board of Trustees, are: Chair, Marilyn H. Simons, Ph.D.; Vice Chair, Charles I. Cogut; Vice Chair, Robert D. Lindsay; Vice Chair, Paul J. Taubman; Treasurer, Elizabeth McCaul; Secretary, Robert W. Lourie, Ph.D.; President and CEO, Bruce Stillman, Ph.D.; and Chief Operating Officer, John P. Tuke.

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,100 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu

