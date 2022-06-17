SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Appoints Michelle F. Adams as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that Michelle "Chelle" F. Adams will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer effective today.

Ms. Adams served as the Chief Financial Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where she was responsible for oversight of the company's day-to-day external and internal accounting and reporting functions, driving business transformation and process improvement across the organization, and playing a key role in the successful sale of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last month. Prior to joining The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Adams was the Partner-in-charge of the Hospitality and Gaming Industry Group at RubinBrown LLP and a Manager at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

"We are thrilled to have Chelle join our leadership team. Chelle brings strong finance experience and a long and successful track record as a leader in the leisure and hospitality industries," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

"I am excited to join Marc, the senior leadership team, and the SeaWorld ambassadors in this executive role," said Adams. "I've been a fan and guest of the SeaWorld family of parks, and an admirer of the business, for many years. SeaWorld is an incredible company with an irreplaceable set of assets, an exceptionally high quality and resilient business model, and an extremely talented group of ambassadors. Together, we will work to continue to improve on our execution of the strategic plan to realize the full potential of this amazing company and significantly increase value for all stakeholders."

Adams continued, "I also want to express how proud I am to join an organization and team that is so committed to the highest standard of animal care and makes enormous and important contributions to conservation, animal rescue, research and education."

Adams replaces Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who previously announced her intention to retire from SeaWorld as CFO effective December 31, 2022, or upon the appointment of her successor, if earlier. Elizabeth will continue to remain with the Company for the next several months and then serve in a consulting capacity with the Company for an extended period to ensure a smooth transition.

"On behalf of the Board and the whole company, I want to sincerely thank Elizabeth for her invaluable contributions over the past ten years at SeaWorld," said Scott Ross, Chairman of the Board of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "We are all grateful that the team will continue to benefit from Elizabeth's experience and support over the next several months as she helps transition her responsibilities."

About Chelle Adams

Adams served as the Chief Financial Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas since 2015. Prior to this role, she served as the Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller from May 2014 to May 2015 and the Chief Internal Auditor from August 2012 to April 2014.

Prior to her tenure at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Adams was with RubinBrown LLP from 2003 to 2012 serving as the Partner-in-charge of the Hospitality and Gaming Industry Group and the Partner-in-charge of Risk Services for the Business Advisory Services Group. She began her public accounting career at Deloitte & Touche in 1998, serving as a staff accountant for Assurance and Advisory Services and a Manager within the Enterprise Risk Services Group.

Adams is a Certified Public Accountant with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Truman State University.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 40,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

