TEEL Construction, Inc. announces two director-level promotions

FAIRFAX, Va., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc. is pleased to announce Deborah Magano's promotion to Director of Field Operations, along with Bryce Teel's promotion to Director of Business Development.

TEEL Logo (PRNewsfoto/TEEL Construction, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Deborah began her career at TEEL in 2018, first serving as Superintendent. After demonstrating an eye for quality and safety on her projects, Deborah quickly advanced to TEEL's 1st Director of Safety and Quality Assurance in 2019. Deborah's strong leadership, high standards and sound initiatives have resulted in her promotion to TEEL's 1st Director of Field Operations.

TEEL's Vice President of Construction Adam Turner said, "Deborah's new role will interface directly between field supervision and project management while keeping safety and quality at the forefront during our company's growth. She will assist me in all faculties, working hand-in-hand with Our General Superintendent, Bob Tucker Jr. to ensure all projects are completed on time, on budget and with the highest quality standards in the industry."

TEEL's President, Spencer Teel, said in a statement, "Deborah has earned great respect and admiration from our team and customers alike where she has championed countless initiatives improving our company's focus on quality and safety. Her role and responsibilities have since grown, naturally becoming the go-to resource for our field teams. This new role in our company is the direct result of our growth these past few years, where Deborah has been an integral contributor to our team's success."

Deborah is a member of National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) and volunteers with AmeriCorps, Warrior Paddle Connect and Rebuilding Together.

Bryce joined TEEL in 2013 as an Assistant Project Manager, later earning his promotion to Project Manager in 2017, a position he has held over the past 5-1/2 years. During his tenure as PM, Bryce consistently demonstrated strong business development skills, primarily managing projects for clients he introduced, with over 200 projects successfully completed.

Mr. Teel said, "My brother's tenacity in providing solutions for our customers has earned him and the company an extremely loyal set of clients. Bryce has achieved a 93% repeat and referred client rate through his alignment with our Core Principles. His focus on finding like-minded clients has proven to be mutually beneficial time and again. We are excited for him to apply his proven process to better serve our clients on a full-time basis. Congratulations Bryce on your well-deserved promotion. It has been a pleasure watching your development and I couldn't think of a better person to fill this role in our company."

Bryce is a member of ABC Virginia, ICSC and NAIOP Northern Virginia.

About TEEL

Since 1987, TEEL Construction, Inc. has provided general contracting, construction management and design+build services for our clients nationwide. Our focus on the commercial environment has enabled our airport, corporate interior, country club, financial institution, education, grocery store, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, religious, restaurant, and retail clients to experience TEEL's commitment to the highest-quality of construction.

Please visit https://teelconstruction.com/ to learn more.

CONTACT: Spencer Teel, 703-928-5501

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TEEL Construction, Inc.