CLEVELAND CHRISTIAN HOME RECEIVES $700K STATE APPROPRIATION TO IMPROVE ITS MAIN FACILITIES

CCH has raised more than half of the home's $5-million capital campaign goal

CLEVELAND , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Christian Home, a Northeast Ohio nonprofit that provides residential and community-based services to children struggling with mental illness, abuse and neglect, is honored to have received a $700,000 appropriation from the state of Ohio.

The funding was part of Ohio House Bill 687 recently signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The money will contribute to a $5-million capital campaign for needed improvements to individual units and common areas within the home's main facility at 11401 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

The project includes needed structural improvements, while elevating the internal spaces to a state-of-the-art, home-like center that fosters trauma-informed care through a thoughtfully designed environment.

"Our local state legislative delegation played a critical role in securing this money, and we are very grateful for their continued support and dedication to our mission," said Chuck Tuttle, CEO of Cleveland Christian Home. "Special thanks to State Rep. Michael J. Skindell (D-Lakewood), State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) and State Sen. Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood)."

"Updating the treatment and residential space will provide a safer, more dignified environment for these young men and their families." Antonio said. "I'm impressed with the work the organization does, and I'm happy to support their mission."

"The Cleveland Christian Home has transformed mental-health care for this population" Skindell said. "These new spaces will play an important role in trauma-informed care through a carefully designed environment."

"Supporting Cleveland Christian Home is more than helping individuals," Sweeney said. "This kind of investment in young people offers a significant return on investment for the entire area."

About Cleveland Christian Home

Helping families in crisis for more than 120 years, Cleveland Christian Home is the most trusted and reliable choice for kids struggling to overcome the toughest emotional and behavioral challenges. The home offers one of the only residential treatment programs in Cleveland with an intensive treatment center. The success in treating children with trauma has made Cleveland Christian Home the area's leading organization for children and families in crisis.

