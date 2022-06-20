Hayden AI to Acquihire Team of Integration Experts from Auto Action Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayden AI, a leading provider of smart traffic enforcement solutions, today announced an agreement with the Auto Action Technologies (AAT) Fleet Support Division, a pioneer of merging IoT technology solutions, to acquihire a team of integration experts by Q3 2022 to boost its engineering capabilities and capacity.

"We are delighted to announce our plans to acquire AAT's Fleet Support team as we aim to strengthen our position as a global leader in smart traffic enforcement technologies," said Hayden AI CEO, Chris Carson. "The team boasts highly skilled professionals with more than 40 years of experience in integrating IoT devices and solutions, and they will be invaluable in accelerating customer success and enhancing the operational performance of our company."

Headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, AAT will play an integral role in designing, engineering, and prototyping Hayden AI's products prior to deployment. The team will commence with the integration of Hayden AI's enforcement solutions for transit bus lanes and school bus stop-arms.

AAT CEO, Jared Cohen added, "We couldn't be more excited about this new partnership. The AAT Fleet Support Team is looking forward to working with Hayden AI to ensure the best possible technology integration and enablement experience as we support both their existing and future product roadmap."

Hayden AI is pioneering smart traffic enforcement with its mobile platform to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of municipal fleet vehicles. Our platform allows government agencies to enforce traffic laws, while harnessing AIoT data to gain actionable insights that help enhance the quality of life of their communities. Developed by a team of experts in machine learning, data science, transportation, and government technology, our flagship product, Automated Bus Lane Enforcement, enforces dedicated bus lanes, delivery zones, and intersections to reduce traffic congestion, improve bus speeds, and increase transit ridership. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai.

Established in 1978, Auto Action Technologies (AAT) Fleet Support Division is a pioneer of merging Internet of Things (IoT) technology solutions for commercial clients in the New York area and beyond. By providing design, engineering, integration, and ongoing system maintenance AAT leverages their vast experience to help create solutions that solve complex technology challenges.

