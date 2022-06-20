Infusion Associates Opens New Infusion Center to Care for Patients With Chronic Disease in Macomb County

Outpatient IV therapy provider opens eighth location in Michigan to serve patients with conditions such as Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and autoimmune diseases

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies in the Midwest, today announced the opening of a new infusion center in Clinton Township of Macomb County as one of their three new locations to serve metro Detroit. IA opened an infusion center in Troy on June 8 and will open another in Novi in September, operating 15 locations by the end of 2022.

Infusion Associates is currently accepting new patients at 44720 Hayes Rd. in Suite 200 in Clinton Township, their newest infusion center in Michigan offering a cost-effective alternative to hospital-based treatment. IA's patient-centered care model offers outpatient treatment 365 days a year with access to comfortable reclining chairs, private rooms, high-speed internet, warm blankets, and many other amenities.

"Our promise at Infusion Associates is to make care accessible and affordable to all that need routine infusion or injection therapies," said John Crawford, director of operations with Infusion Associates. "We look forward to bringing the 'IA Way' to the surrounding communities of Macomb and Oakland counties to provide patients with a new perspective on how comfortable care can be."

Infusion Associates creates a seamless process for medical providers and their team members to refer patients as well as for patients who want to switch their care. The IA team processes prior authorizations, copay assistance, benefits eligibility all while communicating with the provider's office throughout each step of their patient's care.

Call (833) 394-0600 or visit Infusion Associates' website to request an appointment or refer a patient to the Clinton Township location in Macomb County: www.infusionassociates.com/office-locations/clinton-township-mi/

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Clinton Township, Troy, Okemos, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high-quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

Contact: Betsy Lipzinski, Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: (616) 954-0600 ext. 133

Email: betsy.lipzinski@infusionassociates.com

Web: www.infusionassociates.com

