RevBits Endpoint Security Wins the 2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Endpoint Detection Solutions

Cybersecurity solutions provider RevBits named as a winner for Endpoint Detection in the Product or Service Category for its Endpoint Security solution

MINEOLA, N.Y., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits, a unified cybersecurity company for enterprise endpoints, cloud and on-premises systems, today announced it has won the 2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Endpoint Detection for its solution RevBits Endpoint Security in the Endpoint Detection – Product or Services Category. The Fortress Cybersecurity Award, administered through The Business Intelligence Group, seeks to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe from threats.

RevBits Endpoint Security was named a winner in the Product or Service Category for Endpoint Detection, and RevBits Privileged Access Management was recognized as a 2022 award finalist. (PRNewswire)

RevBits is pleased to be awarded in the following categories:

2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Award – Product or Services / Endpoint Detection

2022 Fortress Cybersecurity – Recognized as a Finalist

"As a developer of cybersecurity software, our focus is providing customers with sophisticated and robust solutions that improve their security posture," said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. "To be awarded for our Endpoint Security solution and receive recognition from Fortress for our Privileged Access Management product is very rewarding. Through the efforts of our development teams and technology road map led by our CTO, Mucteba Celik, we will continue to enhance our solutions to deliver superior detection, blocking, mitigation response, and control for our customers."

"Endpoint Security (EPS) is a key product in our suite of enterprise solutions," said Mucteba Celik, RevBits CTO. "The EPS marketplace is competitive, and to have been recognized by Fortress is a great honor. "Our development efforts on EPS have been centered on building a 100% detection capability with a zero false positive reporting. We have made great strides in constructing the most capable endpoint security, detection and response solution available. For example, we developed anti-rootkit technology that protects against kernel-level malware attacks, which has been awarded a U.S. Patent."

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering multiple advanced security products, that can be administered through a unified security platform, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY, with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London (England), and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits .

