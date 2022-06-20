Sunflower Health Plan Announces 2022 Sunflower Member Days at Farmers Markets

Program offers Medicaid members $10 in fresh produce at local markets

LENEXA, Kan., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to creating health equity and fighting food insecurity, Sunflower Health Plan is again sponsoring its Member Days this summer at local farmers markets to help its members across Kansas afford fresh fruits and vegetables.

Sunflower Member Days will benefit people who have Medicaid coverage through Sunflower. Shoppers will receive $10 in vouchers they can use to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the day of the market.

"Over the past year, it has become more difficult for families to put nutritious food on their tables, and that can have a big impact on overall health," said Dr. Michael Skoch, Sunflower's Chief Medical Director. "Sunflower Member Days will provide support to families who need it, helping them access vitally important fresh fruit and vegetables."

According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are facing hunger – approximately 120,000 of them children. Meanwhile, in fiscal year 2021, SNAP reached 200,300 Kansas residents - 1 in 15 people in the state – and almost 72% of SNAP participants were families with children.

The farmers market initiative is part of Sunflower's commitment to addressing social determinants of health – issues such as food insecurity and lack of transportation or housing – that can serve as barriers to better overall health. In response, Sunflower Member Days will help members afford healthier food options, promote healthy eating habits, and support local growers.

Sunflower Member Days launch June 21 in Salina, Kansas, and run through September 24, with the final event slated for Garden City, Kansas. Please find the full list of dates and locations below:

JUNE 21: SALINA FARMERS MARKET

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

1325 Cloud St., Salina, KS 67401

JULY 7: JUNCTION CITY FARMERS MARKET

Thursday, July 7, 2022

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

JC Naz, 1025 S. Washington, Junction City, KS 66441

JULY 16: OLATHE FARMERS MARKET

Saturday, July 16, 2022

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Rd., Olathe, KS 66061

JULY 21: IOLA / ALLEN COUNTY FARMERS MARKET

Thursday, July 21, 2022

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Iola Square, Iola, KS 66749

AUGUST 6: DOWNTOWN TOPEKA FARMERS MARKET

Saturday, August 6, 2022

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12th and Harrison, Topeka, KS 66612

AUGUST 20: KANSAS GROWN! WICHITA FARMERS MARKET

Saturday, August 20, 2022

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

K-State Research & Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67205

AUGUST 27: KANSAS GROWN! DERBY FARMERS MARKET

Saturday, August 27, 2022

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

512 E. Madison Ave, Derby, KS 67037

SEPTEMBER 3: DOWNTOWN HAYS FARMERS MARKET

Saturday, September 3, 2022

7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

110 E. 10th St., Hays, KS 67601

SEPTEMBER 10: MANHATTAN FARMERS MARKET

Saturday, September 10, 2022

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3rd and Leavenworth St., Manhattan, KS 66502

SEPTEMBER 24: GARDEN CITY FARMERS MARKET

Saturday, September 24, 2022

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1118 Fleming St., Garden City, KS 67846

