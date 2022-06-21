Berlin Packaging Acquires Vidrierías Pérez Campos

Acquisition expands company's glass packaging solutions for the olive oil, home fragrance, and spirits markets in Iberia

CÓRDOBA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Vidrierías Pérez Campos SL, a family-owned Spanish distributor of glass packaging for the olive oil, home fragrance, and spirits markets.

Founded in 1987 and based in Rute (Córdoba) in southern Spain, Vidrierías Pérez Campos serves the local market with high-quality glass packaging solutions. The acquisition expands Berlin Packaging's market coverage in Iberia and enables Vidrierías Pérez Campos' customers to have access to Berlin Packaging's extensive product range. The company's General Manager, Juan de Dios Pérez, will continue with the company, offering his deep knowledge of the business and extensive experience within the glass sector.

"The olive oil industry is key for the Iberian market. The strategic acquisition of Vidrierías Pérez Campos extends our coverage to southern Spain. The company also possesses expertise in home fragrances and spirits, other important end-markets for Berlin Packaging," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA.

"We have been offering packaging solutions for the olive oil, home fragrances and spirits markets for more than 30 years. Joining Berlin Packaging is an important step in the company's development," said Juan de Dios Pérez, General Manager of Vidrierías Pérez Campos.

"Targeted acquisitions such as Vidrierías Pérez Campos are important to our European growth. The addition of Vidrierías Pérez Campos expands our glass packaging offerings for key markets and builds upon our strong presence in Iberia," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO of Berlin Packaging.

Pérez Campos is the 3rd acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) in 2022 and 5th acquisition completed globally in 2022.

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

