DockWorks names new CTO to build a culture of continuous innovation

The marine tech company taps Benjamin Johnson to scale the startup's engineering, development and integration processes

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DockWorks, a cloud-based digital SaaS company helping marine services professionals future-proof and automate their businesses, has hired entrepreneur and technologist Benjamin Johnson to serve as the startup's new chief technology officer.

DockWorks taps entrepreneur and technologist Benjamin Johnson to scale the startup's engineering, development and integration processes. (PRNewswire)

"Ben's experience and expertise as an operations manager and in cloud migration and application modernization is exactly what the DockWorks team needs to lead our development at this stage in our growth," said Jeremy Hermanns, co-founder and CEO of DockWorks. "Hiring Ben demonstrates our commitment to build a best-in-class platform that is scalable and resilient."

Johnson cofounded LegalInc Corporate Services where he helped develop an automated backend registered agent, compliance, and entity formation services software platform for legal service providers. LegalInc was eventually acquired by online legal tech giant, LegalZoom, and Johnson then spent another four years there as the director of software engineering.

"I love working with startups and enterprises to build world-class teams," Johnson said. "I was instantly intrigued with DockWorks' niche, but highly needed SaaS product. I am excited to help create a high-velocity process that will be enjoyable to both the business expansion and the development teams."

Johnson has an open-source programming background with hands-on skill in various tech stacks. He has created scaled engineering teams and led these teams through short-term performance improvements that lead to long term solutions.

"Ben is definitely going to be a force to lean on during the next phase of Dockworks' rapid growth and development," Hermanns said. "We can't wait to see how his guidance will help our platform improve in its value to our customers."

About DockWorks

DockWorks has developed a full-service operations platform that enables marine service professionals to easily manage payments, scheduling, estimates, and maintenance records that assist the service technician while enhancing the vessel owner experience. The company has offices in San Diego, Calif. and in Wilmington, N.C. DockWorks' mission is to mobilize and modernize the marine services industry.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DockWorks