Harmony Grillo, Founder of Treasures, Shares Banned TED Talk to Spread Awareness of Survivors of Sexual Exploitation

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when there is an aggressive legislative push to fully decriminalize prostitution, including pimping and buying sex, it's important that we stay informed. As a survivor of exploitation herself, Harmony Grillo has information that may change the way you think about this issue.

In May of 2021, Harmony released her TEDx Talk titled "Prostitution: The Oldest Oppression in the Book." Almost as soon as her TEDx Talk was released, it was the target of a practice called spamdexing that greatly hindered the performance of the video on YouTube. At the suggestion of TEDx UCLA the video was reuploaded to TED with a new title in hopes of a fresh launch. Only this time, despite the fact that it had already been through their rigorous review process, the talk was not reposted. An email from TED claimed that it fell "outside the content guidelines" and they wouldn't publish it.

In her TED Talk, Harmony presents evidence that prostitution is a system of oppression that exploits the most vulnerable in our society by capitalizing off of the poor and the sexually traumatized, all while fueling sex trafficking. She presents practical ways to reduce trafficking and to protect those most vulnerable to this pathway.

It is crucial that this information gets out so that we can be prepared to protect those among us who are most vulnerable. You can view Harmony's Banned TEDx Talk and help us spread the word, by going to mybannedtedtalk.com.

When you go to mybannedtedtalk.com you will find:

A direct link to the banned talk.

Information on how to protect the vulnerable

A free Advocacy Toolkit

Links to help you share this valuable information

Up to 90% of women in the sex industry where sexually abused as children and they experience PTSD at rates equivalent to combat veterans. It's time that we stand up for them. We hope that you will help us.

About Harmony Grillo

Harmony is an author, activist and survivor of exploitation. She is the Founder and Executive Director of Treasures , a non-profit that empowers women in the sex industry and survivors of trafficking to live healthy, flourishing lives. Armed with 20 years of personal experience, evidence-based theories and a Master's Degree in Social Work, she comprehensively sheds light on the impact of a pornified culture and the lives of those trapped within it. Her pursuit of justice has led to Congressional recognition and opportunities to train the Department of Justice and FBI in best practices. You can read more about Harmony's account of moving from victim, to survivor to liberator in her memoir, Scars and Stilettos.

About Treasures

Treasures was founded in 2003 in Los Angeles - the Adult Industry Capital of the World. It is survivor-led and volunteer-driven organization that has a vision to see a sex industry outreach in every city on the planet where the commercial sex industry is operating. Through their Global Training Program, they have equipped leaders to reach and provide care to women in the sex industry in over 120 cities across nine countries, on six continents. Treasures has been featured in Glamour Magazine, US Weekly and Buzzfeed.

