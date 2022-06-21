Rafay Systems and AWS Streamline Kubernetes Operations and Accelerate Modern Application Delivery for MoneyGram

MoneyGram will utilize the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform and Amazon EKS to speed digital transformation initiative

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, a leading platform provider for Kubernetes Operations, announced today that MoneyGram has selected the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform (KOP) as its Kubernetes provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its global cloud provider. Through these relationships, MoneyGram is building a best-in-class Kubernetes operations practice and further expanding cloud-native application development and infrastructure modernization initiatives.

MoneyGram is one of the world's leading brands that powers cross-border money transfers, having served more than 150 million people over the past five years. Over five years ago, the company embarked on a digital transformation initiative to rapidly evolve its business model and deliver innovative financial solutions that connect the world's communities. Now, MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's top brands to serve consumers through its direct-to-consumer digital channel, global retail network, and embedded finance business for enterprise customers.

"Our strategic digital transformation initiative is critical to meeting our goal to provide modern financial solutions to customers around the world," said Joe Vaughan, Chief Technology Officer at MoneyGram. "In cooperation with Rafay and AWS, we are able to deliver new, innovative products and services to the global market faster and manage them cost-effectively."

By leveraging Rafay and AWS, MoneyGram has launched a fully functional Kubernetes operations practice in less than three months and been able to achieve the following:

Standardize on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS): MoneyGram's choice of Amazon EKS gives them access to the flexibility of Kubernetes with the security, scalability, and resiliency of a fully managed AWS service.

Standardize Cluster & Environment: MoneyGram now has an easier way for clusters and environments to be centrally defined and managed across multiple internal teams and across AWS regions.

Secure and Control Developer Access : MoneyGram now has a high-level of control over developer and operator access to Kubernetes infrastructure, with simplified isolation boundary management between development teams, along with central auditing of all developer and operator activity.

Reduce Kubernetes Management Overhead: By leveraging the Rafay platform, MoneyGram's Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) team can now focus on higher-value product innovation activities, versus constantly dealing with Kubernetes management complexities.

"It is incredible to see how fast a company can accelerate along its path to modernization by moving to the cloud and standardizing on Kubernetes," said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. "MoneyGram's teams are deploying more applications in AWS faster than ever before, and we could not be prouder of the collaboration between the three companies as we work to play a small role in MoneyGram's continued success."

"Customers around the globe are modernizing their applications faster with Amazon EKS," said Barry Cooks, Vice President, Kubernetes at AWS. "We are excited to work with Rafay to help MoneyGram streamline their Kubernetes operations so that they can focus on what matters most—delivering innovative products to their end users."

"MoneyGram's modernization strategy is building the future of digital payments," continued Joe Vaughan, Chief Technology Officer at MoneyGram International. "That means we must reimagine the ways family and friends send money around the globe and reinvent how we deliver our products and services to our customers."

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems offers the industry's first Kubernetes Operations Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today's business innovation. With Rafay's unified platform teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the Edge. A full suite of turnkey services helps streamline deploying apps across multiple environments and deliver enterprise-grade control and governance to application deployment workflows. This breakthrough approach brings a new and much-needed operations mindset to the increasingly outdated Kubernetes Management market. With the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform, platform teams enjoy centralized visibility, management and automation across once disparate processes and systems, resulting in the improved delivery of modern applications. Rafay's growing customer roster includes clients such as Verizon, SonicWall, and Guardant Health. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co .

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, delivers innovative financial solutions to connect the world's communities. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve over 150 million people in the last five years. The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's top brands to serve consumers through its direct-to-consumer digital channel, global retail network, and embedded finance business for enterprise customers. MoneyGram is also a leader in pioneering cross-border payment innovation and blockchain-enabled settlement. For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com, follow @MoneyGram on social media, and explore the website and mobile app through moneygram.com.

