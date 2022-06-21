SVA Architects Honored with Four PCBC Gold Nugget Awards of Merit

Awards Recognize Architectural Firm's Versatility

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelling in one of the nation's most competitive and prestigious design competitions, SVA Architects, Inc. has earned four (4) 2022 Gold Nugget Awards of Merit. This year's Gold Nugget Awards—a highlight of the annual PCBC® Summer Tradeshow—will be on June 22 from 5pm-8pm at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. SVA's record of receiving Gold Nugget honors for eight (8) straight years demonstrates the firm's continuing commitment to excellence in affordable housing, dining and event centers, historical preservation, and rehabilitation projects.

The Gold Nugget Awards recognizes outstanding architectural design and planning achievements. This year's 59th annual competition elicited nearly 600 entries from around the world in more than 60 building categories, including mixed-use, affordable housing, educational, special use, and more. A Grand Award winner will emerge from the Merit Award winners in each category, and will be announced during the Awards event.

SVA's projects to be recognized with 2022 Gold Nugget Awards of Merit include:

Orange Supportive Housing Apartments Hollywood ( Hollywood, CA ) - Best On-the-Boards Affordable Housing Community

Serramonte Del Rey Faculty & Staff Housing ( Daly City, CA ) – Best Student or Faculty Housing

The Barn at UC Riverside ( Riverside, CA ) - Best Special Use Project

South Pasadena Middle School Arts Building: Old Gymnasium Rehabilitation ( South Pasadena, CA ) – Best Rehabilitation Project

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "It's very rewarding for us to have these projects recognized with Gold Nugget Awards of Merit. We'd like to thank the judges for honoring these projects and recognizing the value and enrichment they bring to our communities."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

