Troy University is offering two free four-week online courses from July 11 through Aug. 8

TROY, Ala., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're interested in building valuable leadership skills to propel your career or are interested in learning principles to protect and grow your wealth, Troy University is ready to help those who want to make a commitment to their future by offering two free courses this summer.

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University (PRNewswire)

TROY's online courses have been ranked among the country's best by U.S. News and World Report. The University is known for emphasizing the importance of developing strong leaders and its leadership program is one of the best in the nation. Beginning July 11, TROY will offer a free online, four-week course entitled an Introduction to Leadership. This course presents a rare opportunity for participants to learn how to lead from a global perspective while incorporating self-evaluation in order to gain a better understanding of how to lead effectively.

"We believe that universities are responsible for building the leaders of tomorrow, and that is a commitment we do not take lightly," said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. "Our mission is to develop leaders who are well equipped to meet the challenges of today's world. These two free courses are an excellent introduction to all we offer at Troy University while giving participants the chance to learn valuable life skills."

New for 2022, TROY is offering a free personal finance course entitled Your Life, Your Success -- Money Management and Financial Wellness, which is designed to give students an overview of financial principles that will help them succeed. Students will learn about budgeting, filing taxes, different types of loans and insurance products, and an overview of investment options. This course will be offered in two tracks beginning July 11: one for a general audience and one for young adults.

The courses are open to anyone and do not require enrollment in TROY to participate. Participants who enroll at Troy University can earn three credit hours for each course as a general elective or minor course. The courses run for four weeks and end on Aug. 8. To earn academic credit, students must pass a challenge exam at the end of the courses. Current TROY students who participate must have less than 15 hours of university credit to receive academic credit for passing the challenge exam. Register at: troy.edu/freeclass

Troy University logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troy University