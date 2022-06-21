Two-Michelin Star Chef Tetsuya Wakuda and 50 Eggs Hospitality Group Announce Omakase Experience at WAKUDA at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Reservations Are Now Open For The Modern Japanese Restaurant, Debuting On June 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Japanese restaurant, WAKUDA Las Vegas officially opens reservations, marking its highly anticipated debut at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas on June 25, 2022. WAKUDA offers a bold and inventive menu and omakase experience featuring Japanese flavors steeped in culinary tradition. Located in the lobby of The Venetian Resort's Palazzo tower, WAKUDA is helmed by globally acclaimed chef, Tetsuya Wakuda and marks his second restaurant with 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, and his first restaurant in the United States. Inspired by the Shinjuku area of Tokyo with its vibrant, eclectic ambiance – WAKUDA's dishes are rooted in the simplicity of Japanese cuisine and pay homage to Japanese culture through a heightened sensory experience of both flavors and aesthetics.

"After successfully opening WAKUDA Singapore in April, I am pleased to finally make our debut in the magic city of Las Vegas, a city I've loved for quite some time," said Chef Tetsuya Wakuda. "The omakase experience will incorporate fresh, pristine ingredients from around the world to provide guests with an unparalleled dining experience that uncovers the complexities of reimagined Japanese cuisine."

The restaurant presents a multitude of experiences, from à la carte style dining in the main dining room, to alfresco dining on the patio, to artful Japanese mixology at the bar. Diners can also look forward to the unveiling of WAKUDA's omakase and private sushi room, the first heightened private dining experience of its kind on the strip. With only eight seats available in the omakase room, each guest will have a truly personalized gastronomic journey. WAKUDA's revolutionary omakase experience will be individualized for each person and feature courses prepared à la minute, determined by the interplay of chef and guest. The experience is priced at $500 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity) and will feature multiple courses.

"We've been working on this concept for 5 years, and I am proud to finally open in Las Vegas," said 50 Eggs Founder & CEO, John Kunkel. "WAKUDA is incredibly different from our other concepts in the 50 Eggs portfolio, and a complete change of pace from Tetsuya's other restaurants. WAKUDA brings a different dynamic to The Strip, and offers something for everyone, from those that enjoy elevated Japanese cuisine, to those looking for a sophisticated dining experience."

Guests will be provided the opportunity to savor Chef Tetsuya's innovative interpretations of Japanese classics including a combination of appetizers, sashimi, sushi, tempura, as well as high-quality small plates of grilled items, rice bowls and cold soba. Signature dishes will include Lobster with Lobster Jus & Tarragon, Poached Angel Prawns with Shellfish Soy Sauce, Smoked Ocean Trout Salad, Aburi, New Zealand Ora King Salmon, Australian Grass Fed Beef Tenderloin, Canadian Lobster, and Yaki Shabu Omi Beef.

In addition to an extensive wine collection ranging from the best Old World vintages to eclectic New World wines, the highlight of WAKUDA's beverage program is the variety of close to 100 different sakes, and a cutting-edge cocktail program. A revered sake lover and long-time advocate of Japanese gastronomy, Chef Tetsuya was honored as the first international Sake Ambassador by the Japanese sake industry (2006) and will share his expert perspective on this classic Japanese spirit with guests at WAKUDA. Guests with a penchant for sake will discover the versatility of sakes from the diverse repertoire, including rare sakes produced in small batches by sake artisans, as well as sake specially brewed for the restaurant, such as the Masuizami, Kotobuki Platinum Nama, a Junmai Daiginjo from Toyama prefecture.

The restaurant also boasts expertly crafted Japanese-style cocktails by 50 Eggs Hospitality Group's talented beverage team. Guests will revel at WAKUDA's bold and inventive renditions of classic cocktails such as the Tom Collins-inspired, Stone, Water, Plants cocktail, featuring a well-balanced combination of Roku Gin, cucumber shiso, green tea and cucumber tonic, with its name inspired by the imagery of a lush symphony of nature, with a delicate shiso flower atop a block of ice amidst the green-hued tipple. Not to be missed is the Smoked Oolong Old Fashioned, comprised of Toki Whisky, smoked oolong tea syrup, bitters and water.

WAKUDA Las Vegas is open Monday to Sunday from 5 PM to late. Following dinner, guests can enjoy the lounge, a sophisticated, club-like space, lined with dark woods and neon elements that express modern takes on traditional Japanese imagery. The lounge will feature guest DJs weekly and a special late-night menu till midnight. For more information and updates please visit: WakudaJapanese.com and @wakudavegas. For reservations please call (702) 665-8592.

About Tetsuya Wakuda

Over the course of his career, chef Tetsuya Wakuda has won international acclaim, receiving top accolades including The World's 50 Best Restaurant distinction for his eponymous restaurant Tetsuya's in Sydney, Australia, and two Michelin stars for Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Originally from the town of Hamamatsu in the Shizuoka Prefecture, Chef Tetsuya was the first-ever global chef to be recognized by the Japanese government as Japan's 'Master of Cuisine' in 2013 and, in 2017, won the Relais & Chateaux's coveted Chefs Trophy. He consistently receives the highest praise for his unique style of cuisine, marrying French technique with the Japanese philosophy of using only the highest quality and seasonal ingredients.

About 50 Eggs Hospitality Group

Founded in 2001 by seasoned restaurateur John Kunkel, 50 Eggs Hospitality Group is a globally acclaimed restaurant group known for its game-changing concepts, critically acclaimed chef partners, and signature warmth hospitality. Named Restaurant Hospitality Magazine's "Coolest Multi-Concept Companies in the Land," 50 Eggs, Inc. focuses its efforts on developing cutting-edge brands that deliver unparalleled dining experiences throughout the United States and abroad. The multi-faceted full-creative firm owns and operates some of the country's most influential restaurants, with 13 successful restaurants in its current portfolio, and several more brands and location expansions on the horizon. Signature concepts include the James Beard Foundation Award-nominated Yardbird, with six eateries in Miami, Las Vegas, Singapore, Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and more to come, including Chicago and Denver in 2022. CHICA, a collaboration with Partner and Celebrity Chef Lorena Garcia debuted at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas in 2017 followed by Miami in late-2019. The Venetian Resort is also home to additional 50 Eggs Hospitality Group concepts including Spritz Restaurant & Bar and Capri Pool Restaurant & Bar. Lastly, the group's fast-casual Spring Chicken concept delights guests in both Miami International Airport and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Last year (2021), also marking the group's twenty-year anniversary, 50 Eggs Hospitality Group opened CHICA's third outpost in Aspen and reopened Yardbird in Beverly Hills. The group's award-winning restaurant concepts continue to expand throughout the United States, and internationally, with the addition of its newest concept, WAKUDA, a Modern Japanese concept that opened in Singapore in April, followed by Las Vegas in June 2022, created in collaboration with world-renowned, two-Michelin-starred Chef Tetsuya Wakuda.

About The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is comprised of three all-suite towers: The Venetian, The Palazzo, and Venezia. The iconic resort experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; TAO Nightclub; and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes. A premier event and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort offers Grazie® Rewards, a resort-wide loyalty program that provides guests with access and benefits based on their activities throughout the resort and casinos, including slots, table games, hotel, food and beverage outlets, and retail.

The Venetian® and other trademarks are used under license. The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

