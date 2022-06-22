Italian Postal Service Improves Operational Efficiency by 70% with Appian

Poste Italiane goes paperless with digital processes and back-office automation on the Appian Low-Code Platform

MILAN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) congratulates Poste Italiane for winning the 2022 Appian Excellence in Low-Code Impact Award . This annual award recognizes an individual or team using Appian to drive significant transformation with measurable return-on-investment (ROI) within their organization. The "Digital Desk" application enables the Poste Italiane Customer Operations team to track and monitor all back-office processes to achieve continuous improvement, contain cost, and increase productivity through the Appian Low-Code Platform and robotic process automation (RPA) .

Appian provides Poste Italiane with a solution that is easy to implement and quick to adopt with low impact on their existing application landscape. The Italian company has been working with Appian since 2018 to drastically reduce the cost of service and increase production efficiency with these results:

Digitalization of more than 70% of back-office documents

Decrease inheritance processing time from over 30 days to just eight days

Improve case management efficiency by 70%

Reduce credit declaration response times from 15 days to seven days.

"Digitizing Poste Italiane's processes and becoming paperless were the key drivers for a transformation that could support a new digital economy," said Mirko Mschiatti, Group Chief Digital, Technology, and Operating Officer at Poste Italiane. "Through our partnership with Appian, we have seen significant improvements in the way we do our business, reducing lead times by at least 25% and the pressure on resources by 45% in some parts of the business, while still achieving the same outcomes."

Poste Italiane has been an integral part of the Italian economy for 160 years in supporting the country's growth and modernization. In addition to distributing mail and parcels, the company also provides mobile and telco solutions payments, financial and insurance services. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2015, Poste Italiane holds approximately €586 billion in financial assets and serves 35 million customers with 121,000 employees in over 12,800 post offices in Italy.

Applications created on the Appian Low-Code Platform reduce the complexity of processing back-office paperwork by digitizing and optimizing workflows. With Appian, Poste Italiane's customer service agents can now conduct fraud analysis and case management using a single platform with an intuitive interface. Appian also has auditing capabilities that allow Poste Italiane to easily control and monitor its processes from start to finish, including activities automated with RPA.

"The Appian Low-Code Platform remains an essential solution for companies and organizations that want to digitize and improve their services," said Silvia Fossati, Area Vice President of Southern Europe at Appian. "We are proud that Poste Italiane has chosen Appian for their strategic digital transformation program and that this long-term strategic partnership has helped improve services for Italian citizens."

Read the Poste Italiane case study for more information.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade, and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com .

