Knock® CRM Announces Property Management System Integration with AppFolio Property Manager

Knock was chosen as a best-in-class CRM partner to provide joint Knock and AppFolio customers with a streamlined property management experience

SEATTLE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock® CRM , the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, today announced its newest property management system (PMS) integration with AppFolio, a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. This partnership will enable Knock and AppFolio customers to seamlessly access both services within Knock's platform for an unmatched customer relationship management (CRM) experience. AppFolio selected Knock as the best-in-class solution CRM partner as part of a larger initiative, known as AppFolio Stack™, to integrate its platform with key technology partners that enhance productivity and improve the resident experience, for a powerful and intuitive user experience.

This integration allows AppFolio customers the ability to integrate with Knock's platform for a seamless and unmatched CRM experience. This partnership was chosen to increase prospect management efficiency, bypass having to manually enter the same data between different platforms and provide a reliable data sync for on-site teams, allowing agents to spend more time focusing on taking care of their prospects and residents. AppFolio developed its partnerships with close collaboration throughout the integration certification process, ensuring easy onboarding and a seamless user experience.

When paired with the AppFolio Property Manager, Knock's user-friendly CRM and performance management tools provide multifamily owners, operators, and leasing teams an intuitive workflow to complete the leasing journey, keeping teams focused on their most important work.

"This new partnership provides AppFolio Property Manager customers the flexibility to utilize Knock's industry leading CRM solution to create an easier workflow for their teams, maximize leasing and retention outcomes, and give back valuable time to busy leasing teams," said Demetri Themelis, CEO and co-founder of Knock.

Knock's integration with AppFolio will provide joint customers with data parity for prospects, insight into AppFolio action items for on-site teams and an increase in available reporting for AppFolio customers through Knock Analytics, allowing companies to add value and reduce inefficiencies while boosting their team's productivity with unparalleled ease of use. This is especially ideal for teams focused on prospect management or centralized leasing teams who may need a streamlined and organized CRM capable of supporting their workflows with innovative technology, as this partnership will allow teams to see all of their data in one place, neatly organized and updated in real time, so they can make more confident decisions at a faster pace.

"The integration of AppFolio Property Manager and Knock marks a significant step forward for both of our platforms as our customers will be able to be more efficient than ever before," said Will Moxely, senior vice president of product at AppFolio. "We look forward to how this partnership will help both Knock and AppFolio continue to serve our customers by providing easy integration and access to best-in-class technology solutions in the multifamily industry."

To learn more about the integration and how both Knock customers and the multifamily industry can take advantage of the AppFolio platform, visit knockcrm.com.

About Knock

Knock® offers an integrated suite of front office technology that provides multifamily owners and operators with the levers they need to more profitably acquire and retain high-value, long-term residents. Knock CRM empowers leasing teams with tools to accelerate successful leasing and renewal outcomes, provides marketers the data to optimize spend, and ensures executives have the business intelligence and insights needed to outperform their competitors. Learn more at www.knockcrm.com .

