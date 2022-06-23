Limestone Branch Distillery donates $25,000 each to the National Parks Conservation Association and National Park Service in Response to Devastating Floods Impacting Yellowstone National Park

On behalf of the Yellowstone Bourbon brand, Limestone Branch Distillery also will match up to $50,000 in additional donations made during a June 28 fundraising event hosted by NPCA supporting two local relief funds

ST. LOUIS , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating floods impacting Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas, Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery – makers of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – has donated $25,000 each to the National Park Service (NPS) and to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) for long-term support of flood-relief efforts.

Additionally, Limestone Branch distillery has agreed to match up to $50,000 in donations made in conjunction with a fundraising event benefiting the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund – a joint effort between the Park County Community Foundation (PCCF) and Greater Gallatin United Way – and the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation. The event, hosted by National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), will be held June 28 at the Rialto in Bozeman, Montana.

"We were saddened to learn of the devastation caused by flooding at and around Yellowstone National Park. Our Yellowstone Bourbon brand shares a long, storied history with the park, and our master distiller Stephen Beam has been an avid supporter of – and visitor to – our country's national parks for many years," said Limestone Branch Distillery Brand Manager Caitlin Palmieri Jackson. "We are prepared to match up to $50,000 in donations to support the immediate recovery effort made at the fundraiser event hosted by NPCA in Bozeman, Montana, and we already have donated $25,000 each to the National Park Service and to NPCA in response to this tragedy."

Yellowstone Bourbon also has set up a website (www.limestonebranch.com/about/yellowstone-gives-back) to provide additional information about fundraising efforts as well as links to vetted support organizations, where consumers can learn more about donating and other ways to help.

The only independent, nonpartisan organization devoted exclusively to advocacy on behalf of the National Park System, NPCA is hosting a June 28 fundraising event in Bozeman, Montana, to rally the community around the immediate flood response and recovery efforts related to the flooding in and adjacent to Yellowstone National Park. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund – a joint effort between the Park County Community Foundation (PCCF) and Greater Gallatin United Way – and the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation for immediate needs like emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing and will also help with clean-up and rebuilding efforts. For more information regarding the fundraiser in Bozeman, Montana, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/rJK/.

In addition to helping ensure the communities and impacted areas of the region who need support the most receive it at this time – NPCA will advocate for the long-term recovery of the park. Assisted by the funds donated by Limestone Branch Distillery, NPCA will further its bipartisan efforts to help fund recovery efforts and advocate for federal funding for park repairs as the park assesses the full scope of the need on its road to recovery.

As the federal agency responsible for managing U.S. national parks – including Yellowstone National Park, The National Park Service is currently engaging with more than 1,000 partners to assess damage from the flooding, briefing impacted communities and the public at large, assisting with reopening strategies and short- and long-term recovery planning. Funds donated to NPS will assist in these endeavors.

Limestone Branch Distillery's recent donations and fundraising efforts in response to the flooding at Yellowstone National Park are in addition to its support of the NPCA over the past several years. Earlier this year, the distillery donated $30,000 to NPCA through proceeds from sales of its Yellowstone Select whiskey.

About Limestone Branch Distillery

Stephen Beam and his brother Paul Beam opened Limestone Branch Distillery in 2011, with the goal of crafting the finest spirits in small batches. With a history of distilling on both sides of their family – Beam and Dant – the brothers are seventh-generation distillers. In 2015, they brought the Yellowstone brand back to the family. The distillery is now home to Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone Limited Edition, and Minor Case Rye Whiskey, as well as the newest addition, Bowling & Burch Gin. For more information on Limestone Branch Distillery and Yellowstone, please visit www.limestonebranch.com , www.yellowstonebourbon.com or www.facebook.com/limestone-branch-distillery.

