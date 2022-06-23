Recruitment Platform by VidCruiter Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting, VidCruiter's Video Interviewing Integration platform allows customers to invite candidates to VidCruiter video interviews, reference checks, skills tests, and much more

MONCTON, NB, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - VidCruiter today announced that its end-to-end recruitment platform, Video Interviewing Integration is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. VidCruiter's platform integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting, allowing customers to invite candidates to video interviews, skills tests, and other VidCruiter hiring solutions.

"While managing talent falls under the umbrella of HR, its impact is felt across the entire organization," said JF Poirier, Director of Strategic Partnerships at VidCruiter. "Leveraging the latest technology to improve hiring accuracy, time-to-hire, and talent retention is integral to the overall health and long-term success of any organization. By partnering with SAP, we're striving to set the bar in enterprise recruitment with a fully integrated, end-to-end hiring experience that delivers high-quality employees in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible."

Businesses that use SAP technology can take their recruiting to the next level with VidCruiter's integrated hiring tools, built to increase workflow efficiencies, improve the candidate experience, and reduce costs and time-to-hire.

Hire at record speed and reduce your organization's costs by more than 75 percent with digitized, automated workflows that eliminate resource-heavy tasks, helping your hiring team to focus on what's important.

Create a better candidate experience with VidCruiter's easy-to-use, fully customizable hiring solutions, designed with the candidate and user experience in mind.

Enjoy industry-leading tech support and customer service, including dedicated account managers for all clients and round-the-clock applicant support.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

VidCruiter is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About VidCruiter

VidCruiter offers an all-in-one recruitment and video interviewing solution to facilitate every stage of a hiring journey, helping companies cut costs and reduce time-to-hire by up to 75 percent. Our technology allows clients to optimize and automate their current hiring workflow with maximum customizability. We offer solutions to apply structure and video to interviews, test on-the-job skills online, automate scheduling and reference checking, and much more, resulting in a streamlined, efficient end-to-end recruitment process. Read more .

