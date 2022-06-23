Sexton Advisory Group's Mid-Year Checklist for Financial Wellness

Financial Consultant Steve Sexton Shares Mid-Year Tips to Achieve 2022 Money Goals

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Much like how scheduling regular doctor visits is critical for maintaining good health, evaluating your financial progress mid-year is integral to achieving financial wellness. Steve Sexton, financial consultant and CEO of Sexton Advisory Group, shares his mid-year checklist to ensure you're on track to achieve your 2022 financial goals:

Bump up your retirement savings. "If you've been consistent about contributing to your retirement, savings, and health savings accounts, this is a good time to challenge yourself and increase your contributions by 1-3% across all your accounts every month," says Sexton. "These small changes will set you up for a more comfortable and secure retirement in the future."

Eliminate or lower unnecessary expenses. "We've all fallen trap to free trial offers or purchased subscriptions on an impulse. Now that we're halfway through the year, this is a great time to check your bank statements and eliminate any unused or unnecessary subscriptions or purchases," says Sexton. "This is also a good time to shop around for better home, auto or renter's insurance rates, which can help to lower your monthly expenses. Ideally, any money you save should be rerouted to your retirement and savings accounts."

Review your tax withholdings. "If you've experienced major life changes, like getting married, having children, or having your children move out of your home, this is a good time to adjust your tax withholdings with your licensed tax professional," adds Sexton.

Check in on your debt repayment plan. "The average American has over $92,000 in debt," says Sexton. "If you want to work towards a secure retirement, it's imperative you implement a debt repayment plan now. Mid-year is a great time to ensure you're on track to achieving your debt reduction goals this year. If you don't already have a plan in place, it's not too late. Consider the "The average American has overin debt," says Sexton. "If you want to work towards a secure retirement, it's imperative you implement a debt repayment plan now. Mid-year is a great time to ensure you're on track to achieving your debt reduction goals this year. If you don't already have a plan in place, it's not too late. Consider the debt snowball or debt avalanche methods to help you build momentum and stay on track."

Track your Flexible Spending Account. "Lastly, if you have an FSA, make sure you're on track to spend the funds within your plan year as unused funds are typically forfeited to the plan," adds Sexton.

For more information on Sexton Advisory Group, visit www.sextonadvisorygroup.com.

Media Contact: jessica@jlieupr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Sexton Advisory Group