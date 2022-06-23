StarKist® Partners with Feed the Children and Cornerstones for Special Event Benefiting 400 Families in Northern Virginia During Hungriest Year in Modern History

Families to receive food and essentials as part of Summer Food Distribution program

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co., a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins, partnered with Feed the Children and Cornerstones today to bring hunger relief to 400 families living along Northern Virginia's Dulles Corridor.

The drive-thru event was held at St. John Neumann Catholic Community in Reston, VA. During the event, 400 families and seniors received a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food, including StarKist products; a 15-pound box of hygiene essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and personal-care items; a box of Avon products; Disney storybooks and other items.

"It means everything," said Holly, of a participating family. "I was taking care of my mom from 2018 until she passed this year. I'm filing for disability, and a friend told me about this event and it's just lifesaving. It's changing lives and I'm grateful."

"StarKist recently moved its headquarters to Reston, VA and welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the community. We are always grateful for our ongoing partnership with Feed the Children, and are equally excited to begin an alliance with Cornerstones, an extraordinary organization that has served as Northern Virginia's leading safety-net and human services nonprofit for more than 50 years," said Andrew Choe, StarKist President and CEO. "There will be more empty plates this summer season than ever before, and it is estimated that one in four children will be food insecure. We believe that no child should go hungry in this country, and we are aware that the need is great."

Throughout the past 13 years, StarKist has contributed over 650,000 pounds of tuna and chicken products to help food-insecure children and families across the U.S., and more than $800,000 to support Feed the Children's disaster and emergency response efforts. This is the latest in StarKist's continual efforts to alleviate hunger and food shortages, dating back to 1917, when there was a nationwide protein shortage during World War I.

Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, is holding its annual Summer Hunger campaign in order to bring awareness to the important issue of childhood hunger, as well as provide hope and relief to thousands of vulnerable families across the United States throughout the summer season.

"Thanks to our generous partners at StarKist, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "We know that when we combine our efforts, we have a greater impact on the lives of the families who need us most."

"Cornerstones works purposefully with community partners and advocates who care deeply and give generously to support the well-being of everyone living and working along the Dulles Corridor," notes Kerrie Wilson, CEO of Cornerstones. "For lower-income neighbors, the pandemic's lingering economic impacts - including the rising cost of groceries and gas – only exacerbates their daily fears of how to feed their families. Today's food distribution made a tangible difference to 400 households, including seniors. We are proud to partner with StarKist and Feed the Children to help stabilize people living in crisis today. Their commitment to community engagement and volunteerism plays an essential role in helping Cornerstones ensure the economic and health stability, equity, and resiliency of Northern Virginia."

Also speaking at the event were Walter Alcorn, Hunter Mill District Supervisor; Victor Hoskins, President & CEO, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority; Tom Madden, Chairman of the Board, Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. For more information, visit feedthechildren.org.

About Cornerstones

Since 1970, Cornerstones has championed the Dulles Corridor as a thriving, equitable, and compassionate place to live and work. More than 16,000 families and individuals, including upwards of 5,000 children, annually benefit from our safety-net services and programs, including homelessness prevention, emergency shelter and food, and urgent financial assistance to help stabilize people in times of crisis. As important, Cornerstones works beyond emergency help to empower our most vulnerable neighbors to regain their independence by securing affordable housing, quality education for children, and valuable job-skills training. In addition to serving as one of Northern Virginia's leading human service anchor organizations, Cornerstones is a respected advisor to local, state, and national jurisdictions to encourage building and preserving affordable housing; investing in connected and resilient children, youth, and families; creating good jobs and economic security; and advancing systems change to undo racial and social inequity. For more information, visit cornerstonesva.org.

Media Contacts:

StarKist: Michelle Faist at 571-441-8096 or Michelle.Faist@StarKist.com

Feed the Children: Carrie Snodgrass, APR at 405-949-5157 or Carrie.Snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

Cornerstones: Margaret Anne Lara at 571-323–9575 or Margaret.Lara@cornerstonesva.org

