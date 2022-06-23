XENITH ADDS RCX SPORTS PRESIDENT AND CEO, FORMER NFL PlAYER, IZELL REESE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DETROIT, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith is proud to welcome Izell Reese, President and CEO of premier youth-sports experiences business RCX Sports, to its Board of Directors.

Reese's vast experience in the sports industry is a valuable addition to the board and will undoubtedly play a large role in Xenith's playbook and future victories building the next generation of productive citizens through youth sports.

"Over the last several years, I've worked closely with Xenith and have been impressed with their consistent growth, constant innovation, and dedication to developing the safest and most advance technologies for athletes," said Reese. "Like RCX Sports, Xenith is committed to improving the lives of athletes through sports, and I look forward to helping them in their mission as a member of their board of directors."

A former collegiate and professional athlete, Reese walked on the University of Alabama at Birmingham's football team, eventually earning a scholarship, and posting stats that drew the attention of NFL scouts. Reese was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1998 and spent seven years as an NFL safety and corner with the Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills.

Reese has dedicated his career to positively impacting the lives of youth athletes through sports and in 2019 created and launched RCX Sports, an experiential events business designed to engage youth athletes, families, and fans in new, innovative, and experiential ways.

Reese played an integral role in the discussions that led to RCX's partnership with NFL FLAG. As the official operating partner of NFL FLAG, RCX now also oversees NFL FLAG leagues and tournament play, with special emphasis placed on providing support to local leagues and participant growth, specifically among girls. As part of the female participation growth, NFL FLAG helped orchestrate the launch of women's flag football as a collegiate sport for NAIA and NJCAA.

Reese has also secured partnerships with professional leagues including the NHL, MLB, and Jr. NBA.

"I had the opportunity to meet Izell and was instantly blown away by his knowledge, enthusiasm, sincerity, and determination to build the next generation of productive citizens through youth sports," said Tony Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, Xenith. "Adding a person of his character and caliber is a big win for Xenith. I'm beyond excited to witness the impact that Izell will have for those that wear our product while strengthening our brand."

"There are very few people in youth sports who have accomplished more than Izell," Saunders continued. "From growing the game of flag football, along with guiding it to become a women's college sport, Izell is an agent for positive change. We're happy to have him be a part of the Xenith family."

About Xenith

Based in Detroit, Xenith's mission is to improve the lives of individuals, families, and teams by creating the best fitting football equipment with innovative materials that inspires their ultimate level of confidence, delivers elevated athlete performance and maximum value. From football helmets and shoulder pads, to team uniforms and apparel, Xenith offers a suite of products to outfit athletes and teams from head to ankle. To learn more about Xenith, visit xenith.com and follow on social media on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About RCX Sports



RCX Sports is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments, and events.

RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, MLB, NHL, NAIA, Rivals.com and the 2022 World Games.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxsports.com.

